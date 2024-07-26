You may or may not have heard of viral internet sensations 'The Inspired Unemployed', but what they do know, is exactly what if feels like to be hit fair and square by an NRL player.

The group - who have risen to popularity on YouTube, TikTok and other social media platforms - recently found out exactly what that felt like in a segment where those who couldn't catch a bomb had to run at State of Origin star, Angus Crichton, and former Origin hard-hitter, Dylan Napa.

From wondering why they didn't wear mouthguard and fearing for their own welfare, the group have now made the call to partner with Swisse Wellness to cover the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

READ: Paris Olympics preparations with The Inspired Unemployed

The biggest sporting event on the planet, the Olympic Games will see a team of over 600 Australian athletes join almost 10,000 others from around the globe in competing for the ultimate prize in sport - a coveted Olympic gold medal.

Coverage of the Olympics is second to none, and, with the popularity of the Olympics as strong as ever, The Inspired Unemployed will bring a humourous edge to competition over the coming weeks as they team up with Swisse to become the Australian team's "official, unofficial" hype guys at the Paris Games.

Matt Ford and Jack Steele - the creators of The Inspired Unemployed, fresh off making contact with Crichton and Napa's shoulders - will deliver daily wraps and a number of segments with Australian athletes on their own path to glory, and how they attempt to stay in peak physical condition, a role Swisse Wellness can play in all walks of life.

"Our hope is to capture the spirit of the Olympics games, showcase emerging sporting events and athletes and encapsulate the colour of the streets of Paris for Aussies back at home - with a few laughs along the way. We've seen so much great success partnering with The Inspired Unemployed and we know they will bring the passion we need to support Swisse's Australian Olympic Team partnership," Swisse Director of Marketing Kerri Wade said.

The duo will aim to inspire and entertain, and it's a partnership the Australian Olympic Committee are on board with.

“Our partners Swisse have created a truly unique way of engaging with Olympic content and exciting new audiences. Their blended approach focuses on Olympic sports recently added to the program and a great sense of humour having real appeal to younger audiences across the nation," CEO Matt Carroll said.

“Laughter is great way to inspire young people, connect them to the Olympic spirit and Olympic sports. This connection creates the opportunity to ignite a spark that may deliver our next generation of Olympians.”

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning the website may earn a commission from any revenue generated from this article.