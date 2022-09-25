Panthers back-rower Viliame Kikau will be given one last opportunity to don a Penrith jersey, after attracting just a fine for his shoulder charge on Campbell Graham.

While Penrith were celebrating their 32-12 victory over South Sydney, booking a third consecutive Grand Final appearance, Kikau would have been sweating over his potential Panthers swan song following his hit on Graham in the opening quarter of the contest.

Attracting a Grade 1 offence for a shoulder charge, Kikau will cop a $3,000 fine with an early guilty plea, or risk a two-game ban if the future Bulldog fights the charge at the judiciary.

While he has already been charged for the same incident back in Round 19, the back-rower won't miss any game time over either tackle.

Charlie Staines is also free to play in the Grand Final depending on Taylan May's fitness, with the Forbes junior also fined for a shoulder charge during the contest. The winger collected Isaiah Tass in the second half, but will only be forced to pay $1,500 if he takes the plea.

Jarome Luai wasn't charged despite being put on report for collecting Graham high in the opening stanza.

The biggest charge of the night however was handed to South Sydney winger Taane Milne, who will sit out a whopping six games with an early guilty plea for his ugly shot on Spencer Leniu.

The Rabbitohs winger, who was sin-binned twice for high shots against the Roosters a fortnight ago, has been charged with a Grade 2 Reckless High Tackle, and now appears certain to miss the World Cup for Fiji.

Unlike Jared Warea-Hargreaves and Jason Taumalolo, it's unlikely that Milne will be able to serve his ban at the tournament due to its length, with the winning nation playing six games during the World Cup.

Milne will risk extending his ban to seven weeks he contests the charge and fails at the judiciary.

Kikau, Staines and Luai are all expected to be named when both side's drop their 21-man squads on Tuesday afternoon.