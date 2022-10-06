Midway through the 2019 season, Andrew Johns made the bold call that Cameron Murray, in his first season as a starter, would captain NSW and Australia within five-years.

It seems 'Joey' might've been a little too generous.

South Sydney's captain Cameron Murray hasn't only been named to take part in his first World Cup, he's been named as the squad's vice-captain alongside Isaah Yeo in another showing of how much the 24-year-old lock is wise beyond his years.

Murray debuted as a bit-part bench player in early 2017, a scrawny 19-year-old forward thrown in against men. Murray would miss the finals that year, and the club has never finished prior to a preliminary final since.

Finishing his first season as captain just 80 minutes shy of a consecutive Grand Final appearance, it's easy as an outsider to see the qualities that make Murray so impressive on and off the pitch, but not even he saw this honour coming.

"A bit of a surprise to be honest. I wasn't expecting it," Murray told the Rabbitohs website.

"I was obviously pretty nervous through the week trying to calm myself over whether I'd make it [the 24-man Kangaroo squad]. It was exciting, a little bit of relief there when I got the call to say I was in the team.

"I didn't find out I was vice-captain until the team got announced. So that was a nice surprise as well. I haven't really had a chance to digest it all yet and start to figure out how much it does mean to me."

Kangaroo debutant Campbell Graham is the only player in the squad without a taste of Origin football, however he's still played his fair share of big games, and almost all alongside his clubland skipper.

"I think the way he captained our club this year was first-class," Graham said.

"He's a young lad but you wouldn't know it. I think for a couple of years now, people at the club have looked at him for guidance.

"I couldn't think of anyone more deserving of getting the call."

Murray's other club teammate in the 24-man Kangaroos squad, Latrell Mitchell, wants the forward to soak in the honour, instead of letting him stress it out.

"For him to get the vice-captain call, you know, it's the pinnacle of rugby league," Mitchell said.

"Very honourable, and I think he'd be feeling over the moon.

"I just hope he doesn't put too much pressure on himself, does his job and do what he does best, play footy and keep a smile on his face. That's all."

James Tedesco will skipper the side through the tournament however as players get inevitably rested, there's every chance Murray will run out with the treasured 'c' next to his name whilst donning the green and gold.