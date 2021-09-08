South Sydney Rabbitohs' veteran Benji Marshall is still undecided on whether he will play past the end of 2021.

Making his debut in 2003, the 36-year-old has previously stated his intention to make a decision once the season is over.

It was previously thought that the Rabbitohs signing Anthony Milford for 2022 was a tell tale Marshall would exit the game at the end of the season, with Milford essentially seen as Marshall's replacement.

Marshall has spent much of the season coming off the bench under the coaching of Wayne Bennett, who he previously played under at the Broncos.

However, possessing maturity which wasn't apparent during his predominant time at the Tigers, he has been an excellent pick up for the Rabbitohs, providing them control and a sound option off the bench, while he has impressed in matches he has started.

He was close to best on ground last Saturday evening as an undermanned Rabbitohs outfit took down the Dragons, and Marshall has told Fox Sports that he is yet to make up his mind on 2022.

“My future is the furthest thing from my mind at the moment,” Marshall said.

“And I don’t want to make it about me. It is about the team and getting through Penrith this week.

“I haven’t thought about it (my future) yet.

“In the past I’ve said I’ll decide at the end of the season, and I’ll do that again.”

Marshall was only placed on a one-year contract for 2021 with South Sydney following a second stint at the Tigers between 2018 and 2020.

The 343-gamer will come from the bench this Saturday when the Rabbitohs play the Penrith Panthers in Townsville with a spot in the preliminary finals on the line.