The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly poured cold water over the idea of a Josh McGuire homecoming.

It was reported during the week that McGuire was on the Broncos' radar for a homecoming, with the veteran front rower seeking a move back to Brisbane for family reasons only adding fuel to the fire.

The move would make sense for the Broncos, who are chasing experience and aggression to beef up their young forward pack.

The club have also been recently linked with another experienced duo in Dylan Napa and Ryan James.

But, according to a The Daily Telegraph report, the Broncos have slammed the door shut on a return for the 31-year-old after he played 194 games there in the first ten years of his career, stretching to the end of the 2018 season.

The former Queensland and Australian representative has continued with his hard edge style of play since leaving the club, heading to the North Queensland Cowboys and now the St George Illawarra Dragons.

But the Broncos are reportedly looking to clean up their off-field behaviour as much as their on-field performances, with the club sitting second last on the current competition ladder.

That means McGuire being apart of the barbecue at Paul Vaughan's house before the competition was relocated to Queensland as the COVID outbreak rocked Sydney is a red flag for the Broncos.

It's understood coach Kevin Walters, along with new CEO David Donaghy and director of football Ben Ikin are putting the new protocols in place to return the club to its former glory.