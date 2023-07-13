The Wests Tigers could reportedly be the major losers from Brad Fittler's decision to drop Stefano Utoikamanu for Game 3 of Origin.

Appearing in his maiden State of Origin match in Game 2, Stefano Utoikamanu was sensationally dropped for the dead-rubber match after only getting 12 minutes on the field.

However, The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that his axing is more than meets the eye. Instead, it could propel the Tigers into having extreme consequences.

Although he is contracted to the Wests Tigers until the end of the 2025 season, a clause in his contract allows him to become a free agent in 2025 if the Tigers don't make the top eight in the two previous seasons.

While the Tigers making the finals is seen as unlikely, they had their own clause, allowing them to uphold the original contract if Utoikamanu represented New South Wales twice before the end of 2024.

These dire implications mean that Utoikamanu can exit the club at the end of next season if he is not chosen to represent the NSW Blues again.

Utoikamanu and the Wests Tigers will face the Newcastle Knight on Friday, who are coming off a dominant 66-0 winning performance against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.