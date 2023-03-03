BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 15: Braydon Trindall of the Sharks attempts to break away from the defence during the round 10 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium, on May 15, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The Sharks and Rabbitohs have confirmed their lineups for the match at PointsBet Stadium.

 2023-03-04T08:35:00Z 
$2.50
 
$1.53
PointsBet Stadium
CRO   
 2023-03-04T08:35:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLSharksSouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶   
1William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
4Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
5Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6Matt MoylanMatt Moylan
7Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
8Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
9Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele
11Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12Teig WiltonTeig Wilton
13Dale FinucaneDale Finucane
 INTERCHANGE
14Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes
15Wade GrahamWade Graham
16Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
17Jack WilliamsJack Williams
 RESERVES
19Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti
20Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston2
Isaiah TassIsaiah Tass3
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham4
Izaac ThompsonIzaac Thompson5
Cody WalkerCody Walker6
Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias7
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola8
Damien CookDamien Cook9
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess10
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi11
Jai ArrowJai Arrow12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray13
 INTERCHANGE
Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe14
Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam15
Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale16
Shaquai MitchellShaquai Mitchell17
 RESERVES
Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright18
D. Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita21

The 2023 NRL Season is here and the Zero Tackle Season Guide is back! Get everything you need, from team lists, fixtures, statistics and a profile on every single player in the competition in our 2023 NRL Season Guide. Available now!