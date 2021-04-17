The Sea Eagles and Titans have confirmed their lineups for the match at .
2021-04-17T05:00:00Z
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
The Sea Eagles and Titans have confirmed their lineups for the match at .
|1
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Jason Saab
|3
|Brad Parker
|4
|Morgan Harper
|5
|Reuben Garrick
|6
|Kieran Foran
|7
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|8
|Taniela Paseka
|9
|Lachlan Croker
|17
|Josh Aloiai
|12
|Josh Schuster
|16
|Sean Keppie
|13
|Jake Trbojevic
|INTERCHANGE
|10
|Martin Taupau
|11
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|14
|Cade Cust
|15
|Toafofoa Sipley
|RESERVES
|18
|Tevita Funa
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Corey Thompson
|5
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Patrick Herbert
|4
|Jonus Pearson
|21
|Ashley Taylor
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Jarrod Wallace
|8
|Mitch Rein
|9
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|10
|Kevin Proctor
|11
|David Fifita
|12
|Tyrone Peachey
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|14
|Sam Lisone
|15
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|16
|Erin Clark
|17
|RESERVES
|Beau Fermor
|18