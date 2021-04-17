GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - MAY 20: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 11 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Manly Sea Eagles at Cbus Super Stadium on May 20, 2017 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Jason O'Brien/Getty Images)

The Sea Eagles and Titans have confirmed their lineups for the match at .

2021-04-17T05:00:00Z
MATCH CENTRE
1Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic
2Jason SaabJason Saab
3Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4Morgan HarperMorgan Harper
5Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
6Kieran ForanKieran Foran
7Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka
9Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
17Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai
12Josh SchusterJosh Schuster
16Sean KeppieSean Keppie
13Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 INTERCHANGE
10Martin TaupauMartin Taupau
11Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
14Cade CustCade Cust
15Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley
 RESERVES
18Tevita FunaTevita Funa
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson1
Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson5
Brian KellyBrian Kelly3
Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert4
Jonus PearsonJonus Pearson21
Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty7
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace8
Mitch ReinMitch Rein9
Tino Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui10
Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor11
David FifitaDavid Fifita12
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey13
 INTERCHANGE
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika14
Sam LisoneSam Lisone15
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe16
Erin ClarkErin Clark17
 RESERVES
Beau FermorBeau Fermor18