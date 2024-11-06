Clint Gutherson is set to make a major move to the St George Illawarra Dragons.

According to Danny Weidler on X, while the paperwork is still being finalised, Gutherson is expected to join the Dragons on a three-year contract, reportedly valued at $2.5 million.

The Dragons have extended a formal offer to Gutherson after receiving a medical report on the fullback.

The assessment received approval from the Dragons' football department, paving the way for a multi-year contract and Gutherson's immediate move to play in the red and white for the 2025 NRL season.

Gutherson brings extensive experience, having played 211 NRL games and made four State of Origin appearances with the Blues.

At age 30 and after eight seasons with the Parramatta Eels, Gutherson is ready for an exciting new chapter in his career.

More to come...