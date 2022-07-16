Sydney Roosters prop Siosiua Taukeiaho will have scans to assess whether he has suffered a fractured eye socket, while both outside back Billy Smith and second rower Sitili Tupouniua are believed to have suffered ACL injuries.

The injuries to Taukeiaho and Smith came during the first half of the game, while Tupouniua was taken out of the game during the second half.

Taken from the field after a head clash with St George Illawarra Dragons prop Blake Lawrie in the 11th minute of the game, Tupouniua failed his head injury assessment and was ruled out of the game.

Fox Sports sideline reporter Lara Pitt reported early in the second half though that there could be more cause for concern for the prop, who will leave the club for the English Super League at the end of the season.

"Just an update on Taukeiaho who came from the field early [and failed his HIA]," Pitt said.

"The Roosters are fearful he may have fractured his eye socket in that head clash."

Billy Smith, on the other hand, who has had a horrid run of injuries over the years, reportedly has concern for a dreaded ACL injury, although it could be a re-aggrivation of a PCL injury he had recently sustained.

The non-contact nature of the injury leaves a cause for concern, although on-field hands-on tests are usually accurate for ACL injuries and no such report had surfaced from the host broadcaster.

Billy Smith will require scans on a knee injury, limited view but non-contact nature always a concern for ACL involvement. Did have knee strapped for what appeared to be a PCL injury, best hope here would be a PCL aggravation/meniscus injury. Fingers crossed, deserves some luck pic.twitter.com/h2VVv2k4FH — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 16, 2022

The injury to Smith forced Joseph Manu back into the centres after starting the game at five-eighth, while Drew Hutchison took over in the number six role, with Luke Keary set to return next week, which will enable Sam Walker to form up with the veteran in the halves again for the clash against the Newcastle Knights in Round 19.

Tupouniua was then taken out of the game during the second half, appearing to land awkwardly in what was a non-contact injury.

NRL Physio said concern could be for an ACL injury.

Robinson confirmed both ACL injuries post-game.

“It looks like we’ve lost two guys to quite serious knee injuries… I think they’re both ACL’s,” he said.

“Billy did his quite early on in a tackle. He felt it and mentioned to the physio then in the try it sort of obviously gave way there. Sitili’s was quite obvious and Siosiua is a bit of a fracture on his cheekbone.

“So there was a bit of carnage there.”