The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed they have sold out their first two home games of the 2024 NRL season.

The Auckland-based club, who saw an enormous uplift in ticket sales during their excellent 2023 season which resulted in a top-four finish and eventual knockout loss in the preliminary finals away from home against the Brisbane Broncos, ultimately saw six crowds sellout last year.

This year has already started with a bang after selling out their home trial matches in Christchurch and Auckland, and the season, which kicks off against the Cronulla Sharks on Friday evening in Auckland, is also now officially sold out.

The opening round sellout crowd means the Warriors will have achieved a Round 1 sellout for the first time since their debut match against the Brisbane Broncos back in 1995.

That follows recent news that their Round 3 match, which heads back to Christchurch against the Canberra Raiders on March 22, being sold out.

“The support we're seeing is unprecedented for sport in this part of the world,” Warriors' CEO Cameron George said in a club statement confirming the news.

“For our team to play in front of a capacity crowd in round one at our home is fantastic. It's going to be a wonderful experience for everyone involved.”

George also said the club are anticipating another fullhouse against the Newcastle Knights in Round 4 over the Easter weekend, although that game does still have some tickets available.

The Warriors play four of their first six games at home this year, with the club also hosting the Manly Sea Eagles in Round 6.

The crowds, both in Auckland and Christchurch, are sure to fuel the expansion agenda regarding a second possible team in New Zealand, with the NRL flagging their desire to quickly add an 18th team, and potentially move the competition to as many as 20 teams in the coming seasons.