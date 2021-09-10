All the great NRL teams across history have had their own 'big game players'. The stars that step up in the clutch, the ones that have ice run through their veins. Unflustered by the occasion, these are the men that stand up when it counts. Melbourne had the big three, the Roosters have had Luke Keary and James Tedesco, South Sydney had Greg Inglis and Sam Burgess.

Then there's the other side of the coin. There's big game players sprinkled across the competition, yet haven't played in the big games. Look at Tedesco, he'd never played a finals game in his six-year career as a Tiger, and now the proud owner of back-to-back premiership rings, and considered one of the game's elite stars.

Whether it be a rookie in the midst of their first season, or a veteran that's waited over half a decade for a shot, there's a host of stars set to take part in their first finals campaign, some have even played rep footy before their first finals match.

Some stars never reach the feat. Luke Brooks is yet to play in the finals after debuting in 2013, while Corey Norman has never won a single finals game. Then there's players like Dale Finucane, who have six Grand Finals to their name, some say luck of the draw, but there's more to it than that.

Of all the players making their finals debut this round, there's a good mix of future stars and some that've been chasing this for a while, all set to leave their mark.

Jayden Campbell (6 NRL games)

You could see the 'backyard footy player' in Jayden a mile away as he grubbered for himself out of dummy-half to score - in a must-win game. So good he'll push AJ Brimson to five-eighth in 2022 just so they can fit both in the side. Josh Morris' first game in the NRL was against Preston Campbell, will his last be against his son?

2. Matt Ikuvalu (36 NRL games)

A beneficiary of the Roosters' massive injury toll, Ikuvalu has been waiting in the wings behind the likes of Daniel Tupou, Brett Morris and Blake Ferguson since his 2018 debut. Scored five tries in one game against the Cowboys last year, he'll be keen to add to his tally in his finals debut.

3. Matt Burton (28 NRL games)

No one had him in the Panthers' best side at the start of the year, now he's their leading try-scorer for 2021. The Dubbo product has owned the left centre spot, even scoring a hat-trick in his home town earlier this year. There's no doubt with his composure, he's ready for the postseason.

4. Morgan Harper (26 NRL games)

Debuting in 2019 with Canterbury, if the Kiwis were to pick a side today, he's their right centre following the injury to Joey Manu. He may look like Pedro from Napoleon Dynamite, but plays with such confidence, a big part of Manly's success.

5. Jason Saab (31 NRL games)

Saab showed once again last week why he's arguably rugby league's quickest man, mowing down 'the Hammer', just forgot to make the tackle when he caught him. After playing just seven games in two years for the Red V, the flying flanker has crossed the stripe 23 times in 24 appearances this year. The hamstring injury to Addo-Carr means we won't get to see the two go toe-to-toe... at least this week.

6. Jake Clifford (54 NRL games)

A mid-season signing from North Queensland, Clifford's kicking game has taken a weight off Ponga and Pearce's shoulders, and finally receives a chance to show his composure on the big stage. The Cowboys never made the finals since his 2018 debut, he gets his chance to help deliver Newcastle's first finals win since 2013.

7. Drew Hutchison (31 NRL games)

Aged 26, people forget Drew debuted a whopping six years ago at the Dragons, though limited opportunities saw him head over to the Super League. Initially returning to play second-fiddle to Luke Keary and Cooper Cronk in 2019, Hutchison has been the glue of this depleted Roosters side, even coming back from a collapsed lung earlier this year to play finals footy.

8. Sauaso Sue (c) (163 NRL games)

Deservedly captain of this side, Sue debuted at the Tigers in 2013, spending six years at the club with a decade-long finals drought, before a move to struggling Canterbury. He's been a constant for Newcastle in his first season, and after over 150 games, will finally feature in a finals game.

9. Harry Grant (29 NRL games)

He's played two more Origin games than finals appearances, but that'll change very soon. Many thought he'd walk into the starting hooker role, but has excelled as the 14 through the year. Will probably play for the Kangaroos within the next two years.

10. Moeaki Fotuaika (76 NRL games)

Another to play Origin before a finals game, Fotuaika had to endure the wooden spoon season of 2019, and will finally be rewarded with a finals appearance. David Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui have gotten the wraps this year, but Fotuaika is a wrecking ball with footwork, watch for him to make a statement.

11. Josh Schuster (19 NRL games)

Whether he remains in the back-row for long is a different question, but Schuster has certainly added another dimension to their attack. Playing a similar type role to Wade Graham at Cronulla, this is a kid with a big future in the game, and a big first-up finals assignment in Felise Kaufusi.

12. Brodie Jones (28 NRL games)

Jones has been Newcastle's knight in shining armour at times this year, a career-best season earning him a new contract with his junior club. Coming off the bench, he's slowly forming a good combination with Mitchell Pearce, and could do some damage running at the Eels' halves this weekend.

13. Josh Aloiai (103 NRL games)

Another victim of the Tigers long finals drought, Aloiai has moved past his messy exit from Concord and will run out tonight against a firing Melbourne forward pack. He's missed a handful of games through suspension and injury this year, he'll be eager to make up for lost time.

14. Sam Walker (19 NRL games)

This kid is the future of the league. He's small at the moment, being managed through his first season of first-grade, but his name will be up in lights sooner or later. It'll be interesting to see how Trent Robinson uses the young half after playing a handful of late minutes against Canberra, but he has the potential to be a superstar.

15. Taniela Paseka (65 NRL games)

One of Manly's unsung heroes, Paseka has been strong this year whether it be off the bench or starting, showing surprising footwork and speed for such a big man. These are the players than can really worry the Storm, the ability to skittle a defender or two and then get an offload away, DCE and Tom Trbojevic couldn't do their jobs as well as they have this year without forwards like Paseka laying the groundwork.

16. Beau Fermor (22 NRL games)

Fermor joined the Titans from Newcastle in the pre-season last year, coming off an ACL injury. Currently starting in the second-row ahead of David Fifita, he's a fantastic hole runner and provides great depth at centre if required, watch for his speed if he hits the open space.

17. Sam Lisone (118 NRL games)

A 2015 debutant with the Warriors, Lisone has never been a star in his 118 career games, but yo don't play that many games without having something. His perseverance is a testament to his character, and named on the bench for the clash against the Roosters, will finally live out a dream.

18. Karl Lawton (58 NRL games)

Every side needs a versatile 18th man, and Lawton has impressed since joining Manly. Predominantly a hooker, Lawton has played a lot of second-row this year, but will start at hooker tonight. Lawton would've just been happy to play footy this year after an Achilles tear in the pre-season with the Warriors, now he's a finals player.

Coach - Justin Holbrook

Tasked with turning around a dreadful Titans outfit, Holbrook has done extremely well in two seasons to take the club from wooden spooners to finalists, he'll have to be at his coaching peak to best Trent Robinson tomorrow. He should be proud of the side regardless, but their season isn't over just yet.

