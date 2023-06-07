Amidst reports of links to other clubs and his contract status, NSW Origin back-rower, Tyson Frizell has shut down rumours of him leaving the Knights.

Frizell, who recently returned back to the State of Origin arena, has rediscovered his best form this season. Whether it be for the Newcastle Knights at the club level or the Blues at the representative level, he has shown he is one of the premium back-rowers in the competition.

This makes you wonder, how is one of the best forwards in the competition still without a contract for next season?

Although he is 31, the 227-game veteran has scored four tries and averaged over 30 tackles and 98 run metres in the current NRL campaign.

Off-contract at the end of the season, the Knights have yet to lock down the edge forward. A forward that not only provides skill but a wealth of experience for the younger players on the side.

Their wait in re-signing him has caused two clubs to enter the race for his signature, with the Tigers and Bulldogs reportedly interested in gaining his services.

Despite this, Frizell, who recently bought a home in Newcastle for $1.38 million with his wife Samantha, insists he wants to remain at the club, shutting down any transfer rumours in the process.

"Yeah, I will (remain at the Knights)," Frizell told Zero Tackle when discussing his future.

"I'm very happy and comfortable where I am...and my future will hopefully sort itself out, and hopefully, I guess, sooner rather than later."

The hard-hitting runner also spoke to Zero Tackle regarding if the constant rumours around his contract affect his football and if there is any added pressure involved.

"I think any player that goes through it when we're off contract at the end of the year and potentially other clubs that are interested in you," he said.

"All you can control is what you do on the field, and it'll all take care of itself.

"(There is) no pressure at all. I guess if people are talking about it, it's probably a good thing, so it doesn't bother me whatsoever."

Frizell and the Knights will go up against the Brisbane Broncos - which includes several Maroons players - the Saturday afternoon away from home.

Although he is likely to be an automatic selection for Game 2 of Origin, he will be looking to cement his spot in the team with a good performance this weekend.