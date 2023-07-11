Newcastle Knights star forward Tyson Frizell is set to close in on a contract extension with the club, staying in the red and blue.

Recently linked to a reunion with Benji Marshall at the Wests Tigers, Frizell is one of the top players off-contract at the end of the season.

As reported by Sydney Morning Herald, sources confirmed to the publication that the Blues back-rower is in the final stages of sorting out a new deal that could include post-career factors.

Frizell has admitted to this masthead in the past that he intends to remain in Newcastle and recently brought a home in the city for $1.38 million with his wife, Samantha.

"Yeah, I will (remain at the Knights)," Frizell told Zero Tackle.

"I'm very happy and comfortable where I am...and my future will hopefully sort itself out, and hopefully, I guess, sooner rather than later."

"I think any player that goes through it when we're off contract at the end of the year and potentially other clubs that are interested in you.

"All you can control is what you do on the field, and it'll all take care of itself.

"(There is) no pressure at all. I guess if people are talking about it, it's probably a good thing, so it doesn't bother me whatsoever."

The decision to focus on re-signing Frizell comes after fellow second-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon agreed to play overseas next season, joining the Warrington Wolves in the Super League.

Frizell has reclaimed his great form this season and managed to be recalled back into the NSW Blues team for Games 1 and 2.

Since arriving from the St George Illawarra Dragons, the former Australian forward has played 53 games for the Knights and been one of the leaders of the team, along with one of the better performers at the club.

Tyson Frizell and the Newcastle Knights will come up against the Wests Tigers on Friday night at home before having to face the Storm, Raiders, Rabbitohs and Sharks heading into their finals run.