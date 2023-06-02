Wests Tigers captain Apisai Koroisau and future captain Stefano Utoikamanu have expressed interest in wanting Newcastle Knights back-rower Tyson Frizell to join the club.

Frizell, who returned to the State of Origin arena on Wednesday night, is off-contract at the end of the season, and it was rumoured that the Tigers were interested in his services.

The Blues back-rower shares a very close bond with Tigers assistant Benji Marshall, with their friendship beginning when the two played with each other at the Dragons for three seasons between 2014-16.

Due to the release of Joe Ofahengaue to the Parramatta Eels, the Tigers will have an extra $500,000 (approx.) freed up for next season's salary cap.

“A hundred per cent. Look, he's a freak. Tyson's obviously a great player, and I think he's good,” Koroisau said to Zero Tackle.

“He's really good off the field as well. He's really good around the boys, so I'd definitely love to see him at the Tigers.”

Utoikamanu echoed Api's statement regarding Frizell. Although Utoikamanu didn't play on Wednesday, he was gifted the opportunity to train and learn off the likes of Frizell in the squad as the 19th man.

“He's a world-class player. He's played Origin, (and) he's done everything (and) he's only gonna help our team more,” Utoikamanu told Zero Tackle.

Whilst the back-rower will turn 32 in October, he has reclaimed his magnificent form, which saw him represent Australia (14 games) and New South Wales (14 games) multiple times between 2016-2020.

Awarded Player of the Year at the Knights last season, he has continued his form heading into Round 13. Formidable in attack, he is averaging 98 running metres per game, scored four tries and managed three line breaks.

Just like his offence, his defence has made him invaluable to the Knights and New South Wales. He has successfully made 313 tackles with an efficiency of 96.3% and limited David Fifita's attack in Game 1 of Origin.

If Frizell is to join, he will partner alongside fellow representative forwards John Bateman and Isaiah Papali'i. His arrival will mean Papali'i will likely take the starting lock position or move into the front row.

The Tigers aren't the only club interested in Frizell's services, with the Bulldogs reportedly keeping an eye on the forwards' contract status. Like the Tigers, the Bulldogs have enough free space in the salary cap to offer Frizell a desired deal.