It'll be a busy night at the NRL judiciary, with Luke Thompson and Patrick Herbert both set to fight their charges.

Thompson was sin-binned during the Bulldogs' loss to the Cronulla Sharks on Sunday afternoon at CBus Super Stadium, and has since been hit with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge.

Instead of taking a two-match ban with the early guilty plea though, Thompson will fight his charge, looking to overrule it completely and turn out next week for the Bulldogs when they face the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday afternoon.

The English prop has been one of the Bulldogs' best this year, and the club will have earmarked the Titans' game as a rare chance for a win, given their inconsistent nature defensively. The Bulldogs are currently four points behind the 15th-placed Bulldogs and will need an enormous finish to the season if they are to avoid the wooden spoon.

Their opponents this Sunday will also be without Patrick Herbert, who is only looking to have his charge downgraded.

Herbert was placed on report during the Titans' victory over the St George Illawarra Dragons, is looking at a two-week ban. However, the 24-year-old centre is hoping to have his suspension reduced to one week.

A focal part of the Titans' side this year, Herbert has now made 14 appearances, and has added two tries, a try assist and 21 tackle breaks over the last four games for his side as the Titans fight for a spot at the bottom of the top eight.

Elsewhere, Thomas Flegler has accepted a two-match ban, while Cameron Murray, Josh Aloiai and Matt Lodge have all taken one-match bans after being charged over the weekend.