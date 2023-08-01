North Queensland Cowboys star centre Valentine Holmes and St George Illawarra Dragons forward Jack de Belin will both face the NRL judiciary on Tuesday evening in pursuit of downgrades after they were charged by the match review committee over the weekend.

De Belin was cited for a hip drop tackle during Saturday's loss to the Manly Sea Eagles.

While the tackle appeared innocuous at the time and wasn't immediately penalised, de Belin was sin-binned at the next stoppage in play after bunker official Kasey Badger had reviewed the incident.

De Belin was hit with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge by the match review committee, which given his poor record with three offences on a rolling 12-month record, left him with a three-game suspension if he took the early guilty plea.

The forward will instead head to the judiciary looking for a downgrade. If he is successful, he will have his penalty decreased to a $3000 fine, while a guilty verdict would increase the penalty to four matches and leave him only able to return in Round 27.

Holmes was also hit with a three-match suspension on an early guilty plea after a high shot left him facing a Grade 2 charge. Like de Belin, he risks a fourth week by going to the judiciary in search of a downgrade, while a successful verdict would see him pay $3000.

If he is unsuccessful, his regular season will be over with the Cowboys having a bye among their final five games.

De Belin's case will commence at 6:00 PM (AEST), with Holmes' case to follow.