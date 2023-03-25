Billy Slater will have to choose between two of his great rugby league loves, with the Melbourne Storm and Queensland Maroons vying for the former fullback's signature.

While many were quick to say Slater wasn't ready for the coaching ranks last season, he silenced his doubters in quick fashion with a 2-1 Origin victory over New South Wales, handing Queensland their second unlikely series win in the space of three years.

Slater managed to get the best out of Kalyn Ponga, who earned Man of the Match honours in a Suncorp decider, which has Maroons officials clambering to sign the 39-year-old up long-term.

Well, not if Melbourne can do anything about it.

Craig Bellamy is in what's believed to be his final year at the helm of the Storm, his 21st season with the clipboard. Funnily enough, Bellamy's first game as an NRL coach was Billy's first-grade debut.

Now, over two decades later, he may be set to hand him his NRL coaching debut as well.

Current assistant Marc Brentnall and former Storm player Jason Ryles are the two leading contenders, however the club's chairman confirmed Slater was in the mix.

“We'd be mad not to look at someone like Billy Slater,” Tripp told The Daily Telegraph.

“Billy is a legend of this club, he is an inspiration and he is one of six or seven candidates we are looking at to replace Craig.

“To be honest, my first priority is to keep Craig as head coach and talking to him about why I would love for him to go on for another season.