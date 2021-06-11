Interest in Sharks veteran Aaron Woods has sparked after Cronulla notified their forward his services would not be required past 2021.

Woods, along with Shaun Johnson and Josh Dugan, is noted not to be in Craig Fitzgibbon‘s plans for the future, and will seek a fourth NRL club next year.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Sea Eagles and Eels have emerged as early suitors for the 30-year-old, who’s offering of a significantly cut-price deal to remain at the Sharks was turned down.

It is understood that Woods would have been satisfied to stay in the Shire for less than $200,000-per-season, but Fitzgibbon made it clear there was no place in his 2022 squad to accommodate the prop.

Both Manly and Parramatta are keen to bolster their squads as they continue to press their case for finals contention, with the Eels edging closer to breaking their premiership drought.

The Sea Eagles have a majority of their key forwards locked for 2022, but will see Woods as a great addition for depth as they embark on a return to the top-eight.

Parramatta are looking to continue their re-signing spree in 2021, with interchange star Bryce Cartwright keen on remaining in the blue and gold on another deal.

Having already secured the services of Ryan Matterson and Nathan Brown, Woods would join an elite forward crop under Brad Arthur.

Woods, a former NSW and Australia representative, made his debut with Wests in 2011 before heading to Canterbury after 146 games at Concord.

His stint with the Bulldogs was short-lived, playing just the 14 games in 2018 before switching to Cronulla the same season.

Woods has been a key contributor for the Sharks across his four seasons with Cronulla, but has lacked to rekindle the form that saw him represent his state and nation in recent years.