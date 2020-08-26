The Newcastle Knights and the New Zealand Warriors have entered the race to sign Titans skipper Kevin Proctor, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.



Proctor was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons last week after being hit with a four-week suspension by the NRL judiciary for biting Cronulla Sharks player Shaun Johnson.



Proctor’s contract expires at season’s end, opening the door for the Knights and Warriors to chase his signature, with both clubs reportedly valuing his experience.



However, it is understood that the Titans want to extend the 31 year-old’s stays at Robina Stadium.



Ahead of the judiciary last week, Proctor said that the incident shouldn’t have an impact on his chances of getting a contract.



“I hope it doesn’t affect anything contract wise,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.



“I don’t think it should because it’s not my character, it’s not the type of person I am … I’m not a dirty player and I don’t think people will remember me like that.”