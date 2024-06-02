As the race heats up for the Parramatta Eels coaching job next season, two candidates have reportedly expressed a formal interest in becoming the club's new head coach for next season.

After Brad Arthur's termination was confirmed two weeks ago, multiple candidates have emerged as potential options to take over the club for the 2025 NRL season.

However, the list of candidates has also shortened recently after Wayne Bennett's appointment at the Rabbitohs, Broncos assistant John Cartwright earning a head coaching role, and multiple overseas coaches such as Adrian Lam have agreed to new contracts.

Terminated from his contract at the South Sydney Rabbitohs earlier this season, Jason Demetriou has formally expressed his interest in the head coaching role through his management, per The Courier Mail.

The publication also reported that Cronulla Sharks assistant Josh Hannay had done the same by expressing his formal interest in the role.

“With all due respect to the position and what comes with it, in my mind, I couldn't be more ready,” Hannay said.

“I don't say that lightly. In terms of appeal, I currently get enormous job satisfaction working with both the Cronulla Sharks and the Queensland State of Origin side.

“'Fitzy' and Billy are wonderful to work alongside and both have allowed me to have meaningful influence within the respective programs.

“I wouldn't walk away from that easily, and it's for that reason I've intentionally distanced myself from recent coaching vacancies as the necessary level of appeal just didn't exist.

“The Eels role, however, does appeal. On face value there is a lot going for the club on and off the field.

"We'll see what happens. In the meantime my focus will remain with the Sharks and Maroons.”

It is understood that former Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook and Newcastle Knights assistant Brian McDermott have also been linked with the Eels.

The Daily Telegraph also revealed that Melbourne Storm assistant Jason Ryles, former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, NSW Blues coach Michael Maguire, and interim-coach Trent Barrett are also in the mix for the position left vacant by Brad Arthur's termination.

After their first victory after Brad Arthur's sacking on Thursday night against the Cronulla Sharks, star halfback Mitchell Moses opened up on the sacking of his former mentor and coach.

"It was really hard, especially with what happened," Moses said.

"I was helpless pretty much. The coach that I had for almost seven years, or however long it was since I'd come to the club.

"I had such a good relationship with him, and he taught me a lot about footy.

"I'm probably not the player I am today without him and it was pretty tough watching on the sidelines and being helpless and not being able to help at all and then to see what happened.

"But you know what, that's footy, and I just had to move on. We had to move on as a club...we're moving forward, and we've got to keep winning now that's all it is."