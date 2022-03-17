Brisbane Broncos hooker Jake Turpin has been linked with a sensational move to the Dolphins for 2023.

Off-contract at the end of the 2022 season, Turpin is currently holding the number nine jersey, but not without plenty of competition from within the system at Red Hill.

Cory Paix has impressed during the pre-season and there were plenty of calls for him to take over from Turpin as a starter for Round 1, although it never materialised, with Paix forced to play Queensland Cup last week, and being named to do the same this week, sitting outside Kevin Walters' 17.

Blake Mozer - rated as one of the brightest young dummy halves in the game - is also at the club and trained with the NRL squad over the off-season.

The 17-year-old, who captained the famous rugby league nursery at Keebra Park High School last year, is tipped for a big future and while he may be some time away from an NRL debut, he is expected to make his QLD Cup debut at some point this year.

Turpin was named the Broncos' most consistent player last year, but there is no guarantee he remains at Red Hill according to News Corp.

He has been, at times, criticised by fans for a lack of creativity with the football. While his defence is first-rate, there is an air of anticipation over what Paix may be able to provide the side.

Turpin has been part of the Broncos system for some time, including when the Dolphins were a feeder club, winning a Queensland Cup premiership with the Redcliffe-based outfit back in 2018.

Turpin has also played under Wayne Bennett previously at the Broncos, and now has 46 games of NRL experience under his belt. That number would undoubtedly be higher if not for injury woes over his career, which kick-started with two games in 2018.

It's understood the Dolphins are chasing a trio of Melbourne Storm players in Jahrome Hughes, Harry Grant and Cameron Munster, with Grant to play dummy half if the Dolphins land him, however, none of the Melbourne trio can move until 2024, which makes Turpin an enticing prospect for the NRL's newest club.

Coach Wayne Bennett has expressed that the club will be patient in building their squad, with a number of experienced forwards already signed.

It has been reported the Broncos are unwilling to offer Turpin a new deal yet, although will continue to monitor his performances over the first half of the season.

Brisbane's salary cap is likely to be another consideration given a slew of re-signings last year, to go with the arrivals of Adam Reynolds and Kurt Capewell among others.