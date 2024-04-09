Tom Trbojevic has shot to the top of Zero Tackle's MVP at the end of Round 5 on the back of a strong performance against the Penrith Panthers.

In what was a surprise performance from Manly, our panel handed Trbojevic 16 votes, while Daly Cherry-Evans was the unanimous best on ground, scoring a perfect 20.

Cherry-Evans was joined by Kalyn Ponga, Jahrome Hughes, Matt Burton and Matthew Timoko as the other players to score a perfect 20 in Round 5.

In the other games, Shaun Johnson, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Isaiya Katoa, Jeremya Marshall-King, Scott Drinkwater and Valentine Holmes were all voted as best on ground by at least one judge.

Trbojevic's 16 votes means he takes the lead of the MVP ahead of James Tedesco, who failed to register a vote in the Sydney Roosters' loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Tedesco drops to fourth, now nine votes off the pace, and he could fall further behind while recovering from concussion. Ponga and Drinkwater move into equal second spot, while it's another fullback in Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow who sits in fifth spot.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.

Here are all the votes from Round 5.

 2024-04-04T09:00:00Z 
 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
34
FT
32
   BRI
   Crowd: 20,698
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Jahrome Hughes Jahrome Hughes Jahrome Hughes Jahrome Hughes
4 Eliesa Katoa Eliesa Katoa Eliesa Katoa Eliesa Katoa
3 Patrick Carrigan Patrick Carrigan Ezra Mam Ezra Mam
2 Ezra Mam Ezra Mam Patrick Carrigan Jesse Arthars
1 Tui Kamikamica Jesse Arthars Tui Kamikamica Harry Grant

 

 2024-04-05T07:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Accor Stadium
CAN   
30
FT
26
   SYD
   Crowd: 7,169
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Matt Burton Matt Burton Matt Burton Matt Burton
4 Viliame Kikau Viliame Kikau Viliame Kikau Viliame Kikau
3 Luke Keary Luke Keary Joseph Manu Luke Keary
2 Joseph Manu Joseph Manu Angus Crichton Joseph Manu
1 Egan Butcher Egan Butcher Kurt Mann Reed Mahoney

 

 2024-04-05T09:00:00Z 
 
 
 
McDonald Jones
NEW   
30
FT
10
   STI
   Crowd: 9,448
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Kalyn Ponga Kalyn Ponga Kalyn Ponga Kalyn Ponga
4 Dylan Lucas Dylan Lucas Dylan Lucas Zac Lomax
3 Zac Lomax Zac Lomax Jack Cogger Dylan Lucas
2 Enari Tuala Jack Cogger Zac Lomax Jack Cogger
1 Jack Cogger Jackson Hastings Enari Tuala Jackson Hastings

 

 2024-04-06T04:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Accor Stadium
SOU   
4
FT
34
   NZW
    #NRLSouthsWarriors
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Shaun Johnson Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Shaun Johnson Shaun Johnson
4 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Shaun Johnson Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
3 Wayde Egan Addin Fonua-Blake Addin Fonua-Blake Addin Fonua-Blake
2 Addin Fonua-Blake Wayde Egan Te Maire Martin Te Maire Martin
1 Te Maire Martin Te Maire Martin Wayde Egan Wayde Egan

 

 2024-04-06T06:30:00Z 
 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
32
FT
18
   PEN
   Crowd: 17,381
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Daly Cherry-Evans Daly Cherry-Evans Daly Cherry-Evans Daly Cherry-Evans
4 Tom Trbojevic Tom Trbojevic Tom Trbojevic Tom Trbojevic
3 Dylan Edwards Nathan Brown Nathan Brown Nathan Brown
2 Haumole Olakau'atu Dylan Edwards Toafofoa Sipley Dylan Edwards
1 Toafofoa Sipley Haumole Olakau'atu Haumole Olakau'atu Luke Brooks

 

 2024-04-06T08:35:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
26
FT
16
   WST
    #NRLDolphinsTigers
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Jeremy Marshall-King Isaiya Katoa Jeremy Marshall-King Isaiya Katoa
4 Isaiya Katoa Jeremy Marshall-King Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Jeremy Marshall-King
3 Stefano Utoikamanu Stefano Utoikamanu Aidan Sezer Stefano Utoikamanu
2 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Aidan Sezer Isaiya Katoa Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
1 Aidan Sezer Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Stefano Utoikamanu Aidan Sezer

 

 2024-04-07T06:05:00Z 
 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
35
FT
22
   GLD
   Crowd: 18,870
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Scott Drinkwater Valentine Holmes Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater
4 Reece Robson Scott Drinkwater Reece Robson Valentine Holmes
3 Valentine Holmes Reece Robson Chad Townsend Chad Townsend
2 Chad Townsend Chad Townsend Valentine Holmes Reece Robson
1 Reuben Cotter Murray Taulagi Murray Taulagi Reuben Cotter

 

 2024-04-07T08:15:00Z 
 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
41
FT
8
   PAR
   Crowd: 13,907
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Matthew Timoko Matthew Timoko Matthew Timoko Matthew Timoko
4 Xavier Savage Xavier Savage Ethan Strange Ethan Strange
3 Ethan Strange Ethan Strange Xavier Savage James Schiller
2 James Schiller Morgan Smithies James Schiller Xavier Savage
1 Morgan Smithies Simi Sasagi Simi Sasagi Morgan Smithies

Top ten

Leaderboard correct as at April 9.