Off-contract Sydney Roosters winger reportedly faces a big decision over his future, with the towering veteran almost certain to leave the tri-colours at the end of 2023.

The Roosters are set to sign Dominic Young on a deal which will stretch for at least the next four seasons in the next week, with the Englishman confirming to his Newcastle Knights' teammates last week that he will not be remaining at the club beyond the end of 2023.

Multiple clubs were going after Young, who is now the tallest player in the game and had a breakout rookie season during what was an abysmal season for the men from the Hunter.

It's believed his desire to win a premiership is behind his high-profile switch to the Roosters.

However, it's likely to force out club stalwart Daniel Tupou, provided Joseph Suaalii remains at Bondi.

Suaalii is on a player option every year of his deal and can re-negotiate, or work with other clubs and rugby union to score a new deal elsewhere, but it's believed the Roosters, who will move him to the centres this year, are the favourites to hold his signature into 2024.

Tupou, who played State of Origin last year, and is now 31 years of age, has been a try-scoring phenomenon for the Roosters among the other attributed in his game, but Wide World of Sports are reporting he will not be re-signed by the club beyond the end of 2023.

A stalwart of Trent Robinson's side, Tupou has scored 136 games in 227 games, but is also noted as one of the NRL's best defensive wingers.

He has played a single Test for Australia, and 18 for Tonga, as well as ten games for New South Wales during what has, to date, been a one-club career. He will likely go past 250 games this season before exiting the club.

But Tupou's season could be headlined by where he goes next.

It's understood multiple NRL clubs have already expressed possible interest in Tupou, but only on a short-term deal which would, like he is at the Roosters, be worth under half a million dollars per season.

It's the English Super League where Tupou could gain the most.

Reports suggest he could be offered a long-term deal as a marquee player on more money than he would receive in the NRL should he be willing to relocate to England.

The Sydney-born winger, who stands at 196 centimetres tall, would be among the best players to make the switch to England, given he was still considered good enough for Origin last year and, fitness pending, will be in the frame once again this season.

Tupou's management have already spoken out about the potential of moving to England, although, still in the early stages of negotiation with any new offers, it's unlikely a decision will be on the way anytime soon.