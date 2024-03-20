I think it's fair to say that in terms of action and talking points, Round 2 did not let us down.

We saw one of the all-time great finishes on Saturday night. That game actually followed a golden point thriller.

Meanwhile, we saw the return to form of one of the game's elite superstars, while another struggled to the point he took out his frustrations via an interview.

Below are 20 thoughts from a magnificent Round 2:

1. Latrell Mitchell was obviously venting his frustrations during his now infamous post-match interview on Thursday night. I was happy to hear the NRL dismiss any talk of sanctioning him, but it was super unprofessional and he absolutely should have known better. Souths need to have a word with him. It's not a good look. If he was in that frame of mind, he should have passed the microphone over to a player with a calmer mindset.

2. I realise it's the market but no one can convince me that paying $40 to stand on the hill and watch the Wests Tigers is value. $40!? To stand on a hill? Madness.

3. The number of coaches who start press conference responses with "I'm not blaming the officials but..." then proceed to blame officials for losses is astounding. It's akin to the schoolyard "no offence but..." before saying something potentially offensive. Yes, officials absolutely make errors that affect games but coaches who are going to go in on them, go in.

4. It's Round 2 and we've already witnessed the try of the season. Not only was it a 10/10 effort from Xavier Coates, but the try was the literal last play of the game and decided the result. Perfect rugby league theatre!

5. Following last weekend's upset win over the Titans, Shane Flanagan commented "I was sitting back quite happy that people were tipping us to come last because it won't happen". What a difference a week makes as they were embarrassed in Redcliffe. A lot can change in seven days in the rugby league world.

6. No one has chased more cheap likes slandering the Tigers than myself, but the ridiculous hit pieces re the Tigers the past week were the lowest of low-hanging fruit. It's week one of a complete culture change and rebuild. Of course results are going to be slow. For the record, good on Benji Marshall for snapping back when questioned about spending time with his family.

7. Ryan Papenhuyzen looked very much like the footballer who tore the competition to shreds pre-injury curse. As a neutral, it was breathtaking to watch the speedster blow the game open on Saturday night. I give it two weeks until his name is bandied up in early Origin talks.

8. Only in rugby league could a player fail to find touch twice in a game, have a first half that saw your own fans call for your retirement, only to turn around and slot the winning field goal and be lauded as a hero. I love this game so much!

9. People will talk about Xavier Coates all week but the true highlight of the weekend's games was seeing Tom Hazelton take an AFL mark from a drop out, run the ball back and send Reed Mahoney into the shadow realm. If they want highlights for Vegas next year, look no further!

10. Hmm. I'm starting to think Manly may be a problem this season. Of course the natural reaction is to proclaim they're only a Turbo or DCE injury away from chaos, but what if those never eventuate? Fans across the bridge have every right to be very excited by the opening two rounds.

11. I fully understand the temptation to slow burn the return of Bronson Xerri but the Dogs need to name him in first grade this weekend. Crichton needs to move to fullback right away. I know it's a risk but it's a risk they simply must take.

12. Last weekend it was Wayne Bennett making head-scratching selection decisions. This week it was Jason Demetriou with the outrageous moves. Shifting his best forward, Cam Murray, to an edge left fans bewildered. He originally named an edge forward in Tallis Duncan, only to bench him and barely use him. Strange areas.

13. I honestly can't remember the last time, prior to this round, where we saw a referee obstruct a defender. Of course we then saw it twice in just over 24 hours. For the record, to the letter of the law, they got it exactly right on Friday evening. If I'm a Dogs fan I'm absolutely blowing up. Jahrome Hughes accepted a farcical suspension for the Saturday night incident. It was purely bad luck that the ref was in the way on both occasions. The refs stand in the same position literally 500 times each game, for two such incidents.

14. Jumping back to Hughes, surely the Storm should have challenged that charge. Fine him by all means but the referee didn't make a deal of it, at all, so play on. Complete accident and it was a gentle shove at worst.

15. The big question moving forward is the outcome of players challenging for high kicks and taking out the fullback. Tom Trbojevic and Jesse Ramien both made genuine attempts to challenge for high balls, only to miss time and take out the fullback. Both benefited from possession. That exact scenario will happen 20 times for 10 play ons, and 10 penalties. We need that rule explained ASAP.

16. Speaking of Jesse Ramien, in the past fortnight he has outpointed Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Stephen Crichton. Not a bad start for the Sharks centre.

17. Jarome Luai will never get suspended. Ever! Last year he copped fine upon fine upon fine, and this year has started the exact same. How he wasn't sat down for ten minutes on Friday night ...

18. I think we best enjoy Leichhardt Oval while we can. With a reported $40 million investment needed to bring it up to code, I don't think the romance of Sunday afternoon games there is going to be enough to keep it open.

19. I know it doesn't make commercial sense but can we please play all of the Dolphins non derby games at Kayo Stadium? That was so much fun! That crowd was heaving.

20. As I type this, news has just filtered in that Lachlan Ilias will be dropped for Friday night's game with the Roosters. Ilias has been made a scapegoat, and an easy one at that. Far bigger-name players have been playing far worse. I said from the get-go that it's only a matter of time until Jack Wighton switches back into the halves. He may not play there on Friday night but it won't be long.