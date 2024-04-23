Zac Lomax has continued his surprisingly impressive start to the 2024 season, moving to outright second on Zero Tackle's NRL MVP after Round 7, with Manly Sea Eagles' star continuing to hold the lead.
Trbojevic, who was one of a handful of players to record a perfect score of 20 in Round 7 for his effort in Manly's win over the Gold Coast Titans, leads Lomax by six votes, who managed a total of 18 against the New Zealand Warriors in a big win for the St George Illawarra Dragons.
Trbojevic was joined by Reece Walsh and Jahrome Hughes as the other other players to receive a perfect 20 in Round 7, but with Walsh recently going through injury, he is back in 18th spot, while Hughes' effort moves him into the top ten.
Manly's star fullback and the disgruntled Lomax have begun to put space into the leaderboard, with Patrick Carrigan sitting third but another 13 votes back, with a logjam of players - Scott Drinkwater, Viliame Kikau, Kalyn Ponga and Ronaldo Mulitalo - all separated by a single vote before Hughes, Daly Cherry-Evans and Ben Hunt round out the top ten.
To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.
Here are all the votes from Round 7.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|4
|Eliesa Katoa
|Victor Radley
|Victor Radley
|Eliesa Katoa
|3
|Victor Radley
|Eliesa Katoa
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Victor Radley
|2
|Shawn Blore
|Xavier Coates
|Joseph Manu
|Xavier Coates
|1
|Xavier Coates
|Shawn Blore
|Nick Meaney
|Luke Keary
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Ben Hunt
|Zac Lomax
|Ben Hunt
|Zac Lomax
|4
|Zac Lomax
|Ben Hunt
|Zac Lomax
|Ben Hunt
|3
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Jaydn Su'A
|Jaydn Su'A
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|2
|Tyrell Sloan
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Tyrell Sloan
|1
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Tyrell Sloan
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Wayde Egan
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Jack Bostock
|Isaiya Katoa
|Isaiya Katoa
|Isaiya Katoa
|4
|Isaiya Katoa
|Jack Bostock
|Jack Bostock
|Jack Bostock
|3
|Trai Fuller
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|Trai Fuller
|2
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|Trai Fuller
|Max Plath
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|1
|Max Plath
|Max Plath
|Tesi Niu
|Max Plath
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|Dylan Edwards
|Isaah Yeo
|4
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Isaah Yeo
|Dylan Edwards
|3
|James Fisher-Harris
|James Fisher-Harris
|Brian To'o
|Brian To'o
|2
|Sunia Turuva
|Brian To'o
|James Fisher-Harris
|John Bateman
|1
|Brian To'o
|John Bateman
|Jahream Bula
|James Fisher-Harris
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|4
|Kieran Foran
|Kieran Foran
|Kieran Foran
|Kieran Foran
|3
|Taniela Paseka
|Taniela Paseka
|Jason Saab
|Taniela Paseka
|2
|Jason Saab
|AJ Brimson
|AJ Brimson
|AJ Brimson
|1
|AJ Brimson
|Jason Saab
|Taniela Paseka
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|4
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|3
|Patrick Carrigan
|Jock Madden
|Jock Madden
|Patrick Carrigan
|2
|Jock Madden
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|Jock Madden
|1
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Corey Jensen
|Corey Jensen
|Matthew Timoko
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Connor Tracey
|Jacob Kiraz
|Reed Mahoney
|Reed Mahoney
|4
|Reed Mahoney
|Connor Tracey
|Jacob Kiraz
|Connor Tracey
|3
|Jacob Kiraz
|Reed Mahoney
|Connor Tracey
|Matt Burton
|2
|Bronson Xerri
|Bronson Xerri
|Josh King
|Viliame Kikau
|1
|Samuel Hughes
|Josh Curran
|Bronson Xerri
|Kai Pearce-Paul
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Braydon Trindall
|Nicho Hynes
|4
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|Nicho Hynes
|Braydon Trindall
|3
|Braydon Trindall
|Braydon Trindall
|William Kennedy
|William Kennedy
|2
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Blayke Brailey
|Kayal Iro
|1
|Thomas Hazelton
|Blayke Brailey
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Blayke Brailey
Top ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Tom
Trbojevic
|20
|87
|2
|Zac
Lomax
|18
|81
|3
|Patrick
Carrigan
|10
|68
|4
|Scott
Drinkwater
|0
|66
|4
|Viliame
Kikau
|2
|66
|6
|Kalyn
Ponga
|0
|65
|6
|Ronaldo
Mulitalo
|5
|65
|8
|Jahrome
Hughes
|20
|61
|9
|Daly
Cherry-Evans
|0
|55
|9
|Ben
Hunt
|18
|55
Click here for the full leaderboard.
Leaderboard correct as at April 23.