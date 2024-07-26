A perfect round from Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbojevic has kept him in the running to be crowned the 2024 Zero Tackle NRL MVP, with minimal votes all that was scored ahead of him during Round 20.

The Manly star - who scored 18 votes last weekend in his second game back from injury, followed it up with a full 20 this week. Ahead of him, Jahrome Hughes continues to cling to the lead, with two votes being enough to keep a two-vote lead ahead of James Tedesco (seven votes) and Scott Drinkwater, who is another 17 votes back.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow moves into the top ten with 14 votes, as does Reece Walsh, who also had a perfect game. The Borncos' fullback is tied with Queensland Origin player Ben Hunt, the duo equal tenth and 82 votes off the pace.

Elsewhere, Hudson Young and Nathan Cleary were both unanimously voted as the best on ground, while Keaon Koloamanatangi, Taane Milne, Jack Howarth, Grant Anderson, Josh Curran and Tom Dearden were all handed maximum votes by at least one judge in the other games.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.

Here are all the votes from Round 20.

(And yes, we are aware these are being posted exceptionally late, but better late than never... right?)

Top Ten

Leaderboard correct as of July 26.