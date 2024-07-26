A perfect round from Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbojevic has kept him in the running to be crowned the 2024 Zero Tackle NRL MVP, with minimal votes all that was scored ahead of him during Round 20.
The Manly star - who scored 18 votes last weekend in his second game back from injury, followed it up with a full 20 this week. Ahead of him, Jahrome Hughes continues to cling to the lead, with two votes being enough to keep a two-vote lead ahead of James Tedesco (seven votes) and Scott Drinkwater, who is another 17 votes back.
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow moves into the top ten with 14 votes, as does Reece Walsh, who also had a perfect game. The Borncos' fullback is tied with Queensland Origin player Ben Hunt, the duo equal tenth and 82 votes off the pace.
Elsewhere, Hudson Young and Nathan Cleary were both unanimously voted as the best on ground, while Keaon Koloamanatangi, Taane Milne, Jack Howarth, Grant Anderson, Josh Curran and Tom Dearden were all handed maximum votes by at least one judge in the other games.
To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.
Here are all the votes from Round 20.
(And yes, we are aware these are being posted exceptionally late, but better late than never... right?)
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|Hudson Young
|4
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|3
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|2
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Mitch Barnett
|1
|Jordan Rapana
|Mitch Barnett
|Jordan Rapana
|Joseph Tapine
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Taane Milne
|4
|Taane Milne
|Taane Milne
|Taane Milne
|Tallyn Da Silva
|3
|Damien Cook
|Damien Cook
|Damien Cook
|Damien Cook
|2
|Tallyn Da Silva
|Tallyn Da Silva
|Tallyn Da Silva
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|1
|Lachlan Galvin
|Lachlan Galvin
|Lachlan Galvin
|Lachlan Galvin
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|4
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|3
|Deine Mariner
|Dylan Lucas
|Deine Mariner
|Deine Mariner
|2
|Corey Jensen
|Deine Mariner
|Dylan Lucas
|Jesse Arthars
|1
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Corey Jensen
|Dylan Lucas
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Jack Howarth
|Jack Howarth
|Jack Howarth
|Grant Anderson
|4
|Shawn Blore
|Grant Anderson
|Shawn Blore
|Shawn Blore
|3
|Grant Anderson
|Shawn Blore
|James Tedesco
|Josh King
|2
|Angus Crichton
|James Tedesco
|Jahrome Hughes
|James Tedesco
|1
|Tyran Wishart
|Angus Crichton
|Joshua King
|Jack Howarth
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|4
|Daine Laurie
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Daine Laurie
|3
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Daine Laurie
|Daine Laurie
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|2
|James Fisher-Harris
|James Fisher-Harris
|James Fisher-Harris
|James Fisher-Harris
|1
|Jack Bostock
|Jack Bostock
|Jack Bostock
|Jake Averillo
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|4
|Luke Brooks
|Luke Brooks
|Tommy Talau
|Luke Brooks
|3
|Tommy Talau
|Tommy Talau
|Luke Brooks
|Tommy Talau
|2
|Ben Trbojevic
|Ethan Bullemor
|Ethan Bullemor
|Keano Kini
|1
|Keano Kini
|Ben Trbojevic
|Keano Kini
|Karl Lawton
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Tom Dearden
|Josh Curran
|Josh Curran
|Tom Dearden
|4
|Josh Curran
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|Josh Curran
|3
|Heilum Luki
|Heilum Luki
|Jaxson Purdue
|Toby Sexton
|2
|Reuben Cotter
|Reuben Cotter
|Jacob Kiraz
|Scott Drinkwater
|1
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Kiraz
|Viliami Vailea
|Matt Burton
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Jahrome
Hughes
|2
|184
|2
|James
Tedesco
|7
|182
|3
|Scott
Drinkwater
|2
|165
|4
|Tom
Trbojevic
|20
|142
|5
|Dylan
Edwards
|0
|141
|6
|Sam
Walker
|0
|114
|6
|Daly
Cherry-Evans
|0
|114
|8
|Zac
Lomax
|0
|111
|9
|Hamiso
Tabuai-Fidow
|14
|103
|10
|Ben
Hunt
|0
|102
|10
|Reece
Walsh
|20
|102
Click here to view the full leaderboard.
Leaderboard correct as of July 26.