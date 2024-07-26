A perfect round from Manly Sea Eagles star Tom Trbojevic has kept him in the running to be crowned the 2024 Zero Tackle NRL MVP, with minimal votes all that was scored ahead of him during Round 20.

The Manly star - who scored 18 votes last weekend in his second game back from injury, followed it up with a full 20 this week. Ahead of him, Jahrome Hughes continues to cling to the lead, with two votes being enough to keep a two-vote lead ahead of James Tedesco (seven votes) and Scott Drinkwater, who is another 17 votes back.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow moves into the top ten with 14 votes, as does Reece Walsh, who also had a perfect game. The Borncos' fullback is tied with Queensland Origin player Ben Hunt, the duo equal tenth and 82 votes off the pace.

Elsewhere, Hudson Young and Nathan Cleary were both unanimously voted as the best on ground, while Keaon Koloamanatangi, Taane Milne, Jack Howarth, Grant Anderson, Josh Curran and Tom Dearden were all handed maximum votes by at least one judge in the other games.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

Play Now!

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.

Here are all the votes from Round 20.

(And yes, we are aware these are being posted exceptionally late, but better late than never... right?)

 2024-07-19T10:00:00Z 
 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
20
FT
18
   NZW
   Crowd: 8,509
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Hudson Young Hudson Young Hudson Young Hudson Young
4 Addin Fonua-Blake Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
3 Joseph Tapine Joseph Tapine Joseph Tapine Addin Fonua-Blake
2 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Addin Fonua-Blake Addin Fonua-Blake Mitch Barnett
1 Jordan Rapana Mitch Barnett Jordan Rapana Joseph Tapine

 

 2024-07-20T05:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Industree Group Stadium
SOU   
42
FT
28
   WST
    #NRLSouthsTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Keaon Koloamatangi Keaon Koloamatangi Keaon Koloamatangi Taane Milne
4 Taane Milne Taane Milne Taane Milne Tallyn Da Silva
3 Damien Cook Damien Cook Damien Cook Damien Cook
2 Tallyn Da Silva Tallyn Da Silva Tallyn Da Silva Keaon Koloamatangi
1 Lachlan Galvin Lachlan Galvin Lachlan Galvin Lachlan Galvin

 

 2024-07-20T07:30:00Z 
 
 
 
McDonald Jones
NEW   
14
FT
30
   BRI
   Crowd: 26,952
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Reece Walsh Reece Walsh Reece Walsh Reece Walsh
4 Ezra Mam Ezra Mam Ezra Mam Ezra Mam
3 Deine Mariner Dylan Lucas Deine Mariner Deine Mariner
2 Corey Jensen Deine Mariner Dylan Lucas Jesse Arthars
1 Payne Haas Payne Haas Corey Jensen Dylan Lucas

 

 2024-07-20T09:35:00Z 
 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
24
FT
8
   SYD
   Crowd: 17,055
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Jack Howarth Jack Howarth Jack Howarth Grant Anderson
4 Shawn Blore Grant Anderson Shawn Blore Shawn Blore
3 Grant Anderson Shawn Blore James Tedesco Josh King
2 Angus Crichton James Tedesco Jahrome Hughes James Tedesco
1 Tyran Wishart Angus Crichton Joshua King Jack Howarth

 

 2024-07-21T04:00:00Z 
 
 
 
BlueBet Stadium
PEN   
28
FT
26
   DOL
   Crowd: 20,955
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Nathan Cleary Nathan Cleary Nathan Cleary Nathan Cleary
4 Daine Laurie Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Daine Laurie
3 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Daine Laurie Daine Laurie Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
2 James Fisher-Harris James Fisher-Harris James Fisher-Harris James Fisher-Harris
1 Jack Bostock Jack Bostock Jack Bostock Jake Averillo

 

 2024-07-21T06:05:00Z 
 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
38
FT
8
   GLD
   Crowd: 16,050
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Tom Trbojevic Tom Trbojevic Tom Trbojevic Tom Trbojevic
4 Luke Brooks Luke Brooks Tommy Talau Luke Brooks
3 Tommy Talau Tommy Talau Luke Brooks Tommy Talau
2 Ben Trbojevic Ethan Bullemor Ethan Bullemor Keano Kini
1 Keano Kini Ben Trbojevic Keano Kini Karl Lawton

 

 2024-07-21T08:15:00Z 
 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
20
FT
18
   CAN
   Crowd: 16,376
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Tom Dearden Josh Curran Josh Curran Tom Dearden
4 Josh Curran Tom Dearden Tom Dearden Josh Curran
3 Heilum Luki Heilum Luki Jaxson Purdue Toby Sexton
2 Reuben Cotter Reuben Cotter Jacob Kiraz Scott Drinkwater
1 Jacob Kiraz Jacob Kiraz Viliami Vailea Matt Burton

Top Ten

Click here to view the full leaderboard.

Leaderboard correct as of July 26.