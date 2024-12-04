The transfer battle for Leo Thompson has gained a new player as he prepares to settle his future in the coming months.

Thompson, one of Newcastle's best this season, has been a bright light for them ever since his club debut in 2022 and has shown that he is set to become one of the competition's best forwards in the coming years.

Over the past few seasons, his great form also saw him called up to the New Zealand Kiwis for last year's end-of-year Pacific Championships, where they defeated Australia in the Final.

While it is well known that the Knights are desperate to retain his services, he has been weighing up his options and is alarmed at the club's clean-out of senior players, with Jayden Brailey and others likely to follow Daniel Saifiti out the door.

While the Canberra Raiders and Canterbury Bulldogs have emerged as the two frontrunners to secure his signature, Thompson has now caught the interest of the Parramatta Eels, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

As the race continues to heat up, sources speaking on the condition of anonymity told Zero Tackle that Thompson and his partner met with Cameron Ciraldo on Wednesday at the club's headquarters in Belmore.

It is understood that The Dolphins are also still in the race but looms as an outside contender at this stage.

In becoming the latest contender to enter the transfer battle, the Eels have completely revamped their roster following the arrival of Jason Ryles as head coach and have the salary cap to bring him in following the departures of Clint Gutherson and Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Only on a reported salary of $350,000 per season, the front-rower is set to be handed a massive payday with his next contract, but his destination beyond 2025 has yet to be confirmed.

Thompson's situation regarding his future at the Knights is even more complicated next season, as his brother Tyrone Thompson will join the club on a development contract for the 2025 NRL season.

"I'm hoping it gets sorted before the start of next season so I can just fully focus on that season," Thompson said after the 2024 Pacific Championships.

"Since I've been in camp I've kind of put all of that on hold. All my focus has been here."

Thompson isn't the only player at the Knights who is free to speak and negotiate with rival teams. Other players off-contract at the end of the 2025 season include Adam Elliott, Brodie Jones, Jackson Hastings, Jayden Brailey, Kai Pearce-Paul, and Will Pryce.