Newcastle Knights prop Leo Thompson has set a timeline on making a call over his future after finishing Pacific Championship commitments with New Zealand.

Already 64 games into his NRL career, Thompson's future has been up for debate in recent times.

The prop had reportedly made a call to test the open market from November 1 as early as September, with the New Zealand representative concerned over a lack of experience at the Knights.

Adam O'Brien's side released Daniel Saifiti to the Dolphins and have reportedly tapped a host of other players on the shoulder including Jayden Brailey, Adam Elliott and Jackson Hastings, with the trio among a host of players potentially tipped to leave the club at the end of 2025.

Despite Thompson having reported reservations at staying with the Hunter-based outfit, an offer - which has been upgraded since it was initially made - is on the table for the prop.

Speaking to The Newcastle Herald, Thompson revealed he wants to have a decision made over his future by the start of the 2025 season.

"I'm hoping it gets sorted before the start of next season so I can just fully focus on that season," Thompson told the publication.

"Since I've been in camp I've kind of put all of that on hold. All my focus has been here."

The Knights have also signed brother Tyrone Thompson, but Leo said that didn't mean he would elect to stay in Newcastle.

"Hopefully he debuts at the Knights and we can get some games together," Thompson said.

"I'd love to play with my brother, but at the end of the day, he's his own man. I want him to create something off the back of his own name."

Thompson's signature is set to be one of the most sought after on the open market given there is a lack of middle forward talent available, and a number of clubs potentially in the market.

The St George Illawarra Dragons, Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers have all reportedly been linked to a number of players but missed their signatures, while the Parramatta Eels are yet to replace Reagan Campbell-Gillard and were linked to a since rejected play for Paul Vaughan over the weekend.