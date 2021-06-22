The New Zealand Warriors are understood to be keen on landing departing Cronulla veteran Chad Townsend for the remainder of the 2021 season.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph’s David Riccio, the Warriors are looking to strengthen their hindered halves stocks, and a short-term deal with Townsend could be the answer.

An immediate release to the Warriors would see Townsend return to the Auckland-based club for the rest of the season, before linking up with North Queensland for the next three years.

The 30-year-old played with the Warriors for two seasons between multiple stints with the Sharks, where he has since played six straight campaigns on the Shire.

With his tenure in Cronulla coming to and end, and his place in interim coach Josh Hannay‘s side currently nonexistent, Townsend could opt for a stunning temporary move to Nathan Brown‘s squad.

News Corp reports that Townsend and Brown have already held talks in regards to the potential switch, which would see the halfback come in as a reinforcement for the injured Chanel Harris-Tevita, who is battling a pectoral injury.

It is understood that the Warriors would be willing to pay the remainder of Townsend’s 2021 fee, which is estimated to cost roughly $200,000.

The Warriors remain keen on adding to their halves and return to finals contention, with the club also linked to out-of-favour Sea Eagles playmaker Cade Cust, per Wide World of Sports.