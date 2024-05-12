Entering Round 11 this weekend, all 17 NRL teams can choose their train and trial players for team list selection on Tuesday.

Earning $1200 per week, there is no limit on how many contracts clubs were allowed to give at the beginning of the season, with some contracts lasting weeks, months, or the full season.

Penrith Panthers CEO Matt Cameron confirmed earlier this year that players on train and trial contracts will be eligible for selection after Round 10.

Some players available for selection this week and the remainder of the season include Brad Arthur's son Matt Arthur, second-rower Clay Webb, and several former NRL players who have moved to new teams, such as Ethan Quai-Ward, Declan Casey and Ethan O'Neill.