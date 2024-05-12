Entering Round 11 this weekend, all 17 NRL teams can choose their train and trial players for team list selection on Tuesday.
Earning $1200 per week, there is no limit on how many contracts clubs were allowed to give at the beginning of the season, with some contracts lasting weeks, months, or the full season.
Penrith Panthers CEO Matt Cameron confirmed earlier this year that players on train and trial contracts will be eligible for selection after Round 10.
Some players available for selection this week and the remainder of the season include Brad Arthur's son Matt Arthur, second-rower Clay Webb, and several former NRL players who have moved to new teams, such as Ethan Quai-Ward, Declan Casey and Ethan O'Neill.
Brisbane Broncos
At the beginning of the season, the Brisbane Broncos had ten players listed as train-and-trial players, headlined by Ethan Quai-Ward and Joshua Stuckey.
Ethan Quai-Ward joined the Canterbury Bulldogs after making his NRL debut last year, while Stuckey made his NRL debut for the Bulldogs in 2022.
Train and Trial Players
Rory Ferguson
Ethan Quai-Ward
Matt Milson
Kalolo Saitaua
Joshua Stuckey
Cooper Page-Wilson
Josh Patston
Creedence Toia
Bailey Butler
Ethan O'Neill