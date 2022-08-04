Andrew Johns has claimed that if junior halfbacks want to go on and succeed in the NRL, then touch football is the place to learn their trade.

The Immortal has been a massive advocate of introducing weight divisions in the junior competitions as opposed to the current age divisions, an attempt to allay fears that the smallest kids will turn their back on the sport before they've even got a Steeden in hand.

There is certainly a point amongst it all that comes back to the lack of elite halfbacks in the NRL today, and you only need to take a look at the ladder to see just how vital they are.

Across the NRL today, only six halfbacks have premiership rings, and every team currently sitting between 1st and 5th has premiership-winning number seven, only Daly Cherry-Evans sits outside the eight.

"It’s hard for the kids to learn their trade – and that can start as young as six, seven or eight years of age when you’re learning how to step, how to pass and how far to go to the line – and these poor kids are terrified of getting smashed" Johns wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald.