With the off-season comes the usual troupes.
Talk of expansion, the divisions talk, player movements and of course post-season rankings.
Today we're here to focus on the rankings. More specifically, the NRL winger rankings from 2023.
Please keep in mind that these rankings are based only on 2023. Both NRL and Origin performances will be taken into account. Not specifically who is the best winger outright.
Before we start, I'm going to take a moment to answer some of the usual questions to appear in the comments to any sort of rankings.
Do I even watch football? Yes, every game.
Are my eyes painted on? No. That would be funny though.
Who am I? Just a fan.
With that said, below are the top 10 NRL wingers based purely and totally on 2023:
Honourable mentions: Alex Johnston, Xavier Coates & Mikaele Ravalawa
10. Alofiana Khan-Pereira
AKP announced himself to Titans fans with six tries in two pre-season games, and it's fair to say he more than delivered in the NRL season proper also.
20 tries, and 30 line breaks from his 23 games saw the rookie stand out as a real highlight in an otherwise under par season on the Gold Coast.
There were a few quiet games, which stop him from ranking higher, but the 21 year-old really couldn't have done more in his debut season.
Expect a huge 2024 season from the try-scoring freak who can be very, very happy with his 2023 shift in the top grade.