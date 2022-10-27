Straight off the bat, I'm going to admit that ranking the second rowers in 2022 was the most difficult of all lists.

There were so many good performers this season which made narrowing it down to just the ten very difficult.

Ranking them was even more difficult. I very much look forward to the comments, which again I expect only to be complimentary.

Here are the top 10 NRL backrowers from 2022. Only performances this year are taken into account and only players who were named in the back row more often than they were in other positions are eligible.

For the record Liam Martin, Briton Nikora and Jai Arrow were all shortlisted but missed the final cut.