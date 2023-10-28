With the off-season comes the usual troupes.
Talk of expansion, the divisions talk, player movements and of course post-season rankings.
Today we're here to focus on the rankings. More specifically, the NRL centres rankings from 2023.
Please keep in mind that these rankings are based only on 2023. Both NRL and Origin performances will be taken into account. Not specifically who is the best centre outright.
Before we start, I'm going to take a moment to answer some of the usual questions to appear in the comments to any sort of rankings.
Do I even watch football? Yes, every game.
Are my eyes painted on? No. That would be funny though.
Who am I? Just a fan.
With that said, below are the top 10 NRL centres based purely and totally on 2023:
Honourable mentions: Valentine Holmes, Will Penisini, Euan Aitken, Tolutau Koula
10. Jake Averillo
The Bulldog utility was fantastic for his side in every position he was asked to play in 2023. He played most at centre and thus qualifies here.
Throughout his 24 appearances for the Dogs he crossed for 12 tries, made 12 line breaks, assist seven tries, broke 65 tackles and ran for over 100 metres per game.
Those stats are impressive but are multiplied by two or three given the side he played in and the lack of help around him.
It was horrible to see him injured late on but he is still going to be an absolute megastar for the Dolphins.