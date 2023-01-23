Veteran winger Josh Mansour has revealed he will not be heading to the English Super League in 2023, instead giving himself just two weeks to confirm his future in the NRL.

The ongoing collective bargaining agreement negotiations that currently is holding fears for a potential player strike, and has left a number of players on train and trial deals as they wait to find out how much they can be paid for 2023.

Mansour's contract with the South Sydney Rabbitohs expired at the end of the 2022 campaign, and after playing just 16 NRL games across a two-year stint with the club, he has failed to find a confirmed future in Australia's top-flight competition thus far.

His 16 games at the Rabbitohs followed 158 games at the Panthers though, and the 32-year-old would bring plenty of experience to any club willing to take him on.

Speaking to SEN Radio, he revealed a third child on the way is behind the call to not head to England, despite having plans in place at one point after travelling to the nation for the Rugby League World Cup with Lebanon.

“It was (an option) earlier on especially when I was over there for the World Cup,” Mansour said.

“I experienced the country and the culture and I really enjoyed it.

“I convinced the ‘missus' to pack up our bags, head over and seek a new challenge.

“However, with a third child on the way, that kind of threw a bit of a curveball at me.

“I think I have to put that aside. I have to stay in Australia and stay close to family.

“My daughter is about to start kindergarten and there's a lot going on.

“It would be too difficult.”

With pre-season trials now just weeks away, Mansour's future is more unclear than ever, however, he has been training on his own in an attempt to be fit.

“I'm not going to lie (but) it's been a frustrating and hard couple of months,” Mansour said on SEN 1170 Mornings.

“It's been difficult but I'm still trying to do my best to keep fit.

“I'm (training) mainly by myself which is difficult because you have to motivate yourself and write your own program.

“I've played the game for so many years so I've got that experience and knowledge so I'm just trying to replicate a pre-season as best as I can on my own.

The Lebanon representative has also played seven Tests for Australia, as well as three State of Origins for New South Wales.