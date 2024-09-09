Penrith Panthers winger Brian To'o has confirmed he never wanted to leave the club.

To'o was linked with a shock departure from the foot of the mountains earlier this year, with reports suggesting he was after an increased wage.

It was something - and still is something - the three-time premiers will simply be unable to provide To'o, who took enormous unders last time he re-signed to remain in Ivan Cleary's side.

The State of Origin winger who is consistently one of the best in the game is locked into the Panthers until at least the end of 2027, but it was understood he was weighing up requesting a release.

While it's unclear if the Panthers ever would have abided to such a request given his importance to the system, as well as the fact they have already lost fellow outside back Sunia Turuva and star five-eighth Jarome Luai to the Wests Tigers for next season, while James Fisher-Harris will also join the New Zealand Warriors after being granted a release, To'o has now revealed to The Sydney Morning Herald that he never actually wanted to leave.

“It was a bit of banter out of Origin camp,” To'o told the publication.

“It was me and Romy [Luai] and Critta [Crichton].

“We are like little kids, pretty much. Whenever we are all together we like to banter, it might have come out [that I wanted to leave].

“It was a bit of a joke that I was going with Romy. I'm obviously staying with the Panthers until 2027. It was all just banter and jokes.

“I'm really happy with where I am at the club and I'm looking forward to seeing what happens in the future.”

The rumours seemed to carry weight given a number of To'o's closest friends have, or will, leave the foot of the mountains, but his committment to the club until the end of 2027 will come as a relief to fans and the Panthers' coaching staff and board.

The Panthers are constantly in a battle against the salary cap though, and more players could well be forced to leave over the coming 12 months.