We are three rounds into the 2023 season, and we've already witnessed underperforming stars, breakout performances and gun rookies, which can only mean one thing - it's time to talk Origin.

New South Wales is coming off their second shock series loss in the space of three years, and pressure is already mounting on Brad Fittler to fix his selection errors, with the coach yet to be renewed for the 2024 series.

While a wide array of question marks arose from last year's series, the three most notable head-scratchers came from Stephen Crichton being selected on the bench for the opener, Siosifa Talakai being used as a middle forward, and Josh Addo-Carr's snubbing for Roosters' veteran Daniel Tupou.

While he's won three from five series, he's only won one more game as a head coach than he's lost, such is the nature of the State of Origin arena. However, especially without a deal beyond this year, there'll be some more obvious choices picked for this series, and a clash on Saturday could go a long way to deciding some.

Enter Keaon Koloamatangi, and Haumole Olakau'atu.

One gigantic question mark lies over the back-row, especially with Angus Crichton's absence as he continues to get back on his feet following a shock bipolar diagnosis.

Cameron Murray will start on one edge, and Liam Martin will likely start on the other, though the Penrith back-rower did earn backlash after his 2022 series.

Martin played every second of every game last series bar the final ten minutes of a blowout second game, running for a grand total of 167 metres across 230 minutes of football.

Patrick Carrigan made 183 metres in 64 minutes of the series opener alone.

Martin was arguably the best Kangaroos' forward on their World Cup tour, though he did face less intense opposition throughout the tournament.

But if the opening rounds are anything to go by, then seriously, how can Brad Fittler leave the two Tongan wrecking balls out of his 17?

Both played for Tonga at the World Cup just gone, however with no rep round on the 2023 calendar, it means players will no longer be forced to choose between representing a tier two nation and playing State of Origin.

Olakau'atu was reportedly close for the second game, although Fittler instead opted to select Talakai on the interchange bench.

The Sea Eagles' second-rower scored a double against Parramatta on Thursday night and has become a physically-imposing mainstay in the Manly forward pack. He's become a household name in the past two seasons and is ready for the jump.

Keaon Koloamatangi only debuted midway through 2020, however quickly earned a role in New South Wales' extended squad the following year, alongside fellow Rabbitohs' junior Campbell Graham.

Whilst a physically hulking figure, Koloamatangi is incredibly skilful, featuring at hooker for Tonga at the World Cup at some points, and keeping Olakau'atu out of the side when he returned to the back row.

There's room for both on the interchange bench, with Koloamatangi able to feature in the middle third, which also brings the best of his second-phase play out. Already crossing for two tries in three games, he is the glue of the Bunnies' right edge.

The pair would usher a new era of 'Bash Brothers' to the New South Wales side if selected, and join fellow Pacific Islander stars Jarome Luai, Brian To'o, Apisai Koroisau, Junior Paulo and Payne Haas in the side.

The long-haired duo will face off against one another on Saturday night at Accor Stadium, however, with both playing on the right edge, the two won't come face-to-face unless Koloamatangi is shifted to the left, where he spent the early portion of his career.

Olakau'atu will be eager to extend Manly's unbeaten run, while Koloamatangi will be out to avenge last week's loss to the Roosters are giving up a 10-0 lead.