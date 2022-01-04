Former Warrior and Titan Konrad Hurrell is the latest name to be linked with The Dolphins with reports suggesting the 30-year-old could be open to an NRL return.

While the Tongan international has not plyed his trade in the southern hemisphere since departing the Gold Coast at the cessation of the 2018 season, Wide World of Sports' 'The Mole' has linked the centre with the Redcliffe-based club.

Since jetting out of Australia, Hurrell has made 43-appearances for Leeds in the Super League across a three-season stint, before agreeing to join St Helens for the 2022 campaign.

Embed from Getty Images

Yet, as the Tofoa-born back's deal will only keep him in Merseyside for a singular season, the expiration of Hurrell's contract aligns perfectly with The Dolphins' debut kick-off in 2023.

Although Felise Kaufusi and Ray Stone will make the move north from Melbourne and Parramatta respectively next year, the Wayne Bennett-led club is yet to make a serious splash in the player market.

And while any agreement from Hurrell will make little more than a ripple, the 11-time international's 116-games of NRL experience will offer Bennett a handy short-term plug for his backline.

After making the shift from Yorkshire to Lancashire in October of last year, the man dubbed the 'Hurrellcane' claimed that his decision to join the reigning champions provided an opportunity to be challenged rather than just coast.

“I like a challenge and I know it is going to be tough to find a spot in the squad. But it is a challenge I am looking forward to," Hurrell told saintsrlfc.com.

"I am looking forward to proving a point that I can be good enough to be in this team. I want a big pre-season because I know I need to work hard and earn the respect from the boys."

Since debuting for the Warriors in 2012, Hurrell has made 159 first-grade appearances for 76-tries across both hemispheres.