Manly Sea Eagles superstar fullback Tom Trbojevic has won the 2021 Dally M Medal, capping off a remarkable season.
Despite playing just 15 rounds of the regular season, Trbojevic's incredible performances, combined with Nathan Cleary's injury problems saw him wrap up the award with a round to spare.
He beat home Nathan Cleary, who was five votes behind at the end of Round 24, with votes following that not announced.
Trbojevic becomes the third Manly player to win the medal following the great Cliff Lyons and Matt Orford.
Trbojevic said he wasn't sure if the award would ever sink in.
"I'll start off by saying what an honour it is to win this award. I was just reading through the past winners, and to be recognised amongst that list is amazing and I don't think it'll ever sink in," Trbojevic said upon receiving the award.
"What the NRL and Queensland government have done over the past three months has been remarkable.
"To the Manly boys. To Dessy (Des Hasler), Chez (Daly Cherry-Evans), and the playing group, this medal is a beneficiary of your hard work."
Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
Trbojevic was a vote behind Cleary at the end of Round 19, however, claimed man of the match honours in Rounds 20, 22 and 24 to take home the award.
It came as Cleary didn't play Rounds 20 or 21, and failed to poll in Rounds 22 and 24, while he had a man of the match performance in Round 23 to keep it interesting for a little bit longer.
The other contenders were quickly bounced out of contention as Trbojevic tore a path of destruction through the final rounds of the season.
All the votes as announced by the NRL are listed below, with no votes announced for players listed in the contenders for the award, or after the award had been decided.
The contenders after Round 19
Nathan Cleary - 24 votes
Tom Trbojevic - 23 votes
Cody Walker - 17 votes*
Daly Cherry-Evans - 17 votes
James Tedesco - 15 votes
* - Three votes deducted for suspension
Round 20
Nathan Cleary - Did not play
Tom Trbojevic - 3 votes
Cody Walker - 1 vote
Daly Cherry-Evans - 2 votes
James Tedesco - 1 vote
Leaderboard after Round 20
Tom Trbojevic - 26 votes
Nathan Cleary - 24 votes
Daly Cherry-Evans - 19 votes
Cody Walker - 18 votes
James Tedesco - 16 votes
Round 21
Nathan Cleary - Did not play
Tom Trbojevic - Did not poll
Cody Walker - 3 votes
Daly Cherry-Evans - Did not play
James Tedesco - Did not play
Leaderboard after Round 21
Tom Trbojevic - 26 votes
Nathan Cleary - 24 votes
Cody Walker - 21 votes
Daly Cherry-Evans - 19 votes
James Tedesco - 16 votes
Round 22
Nathan Cleary - did not poll
Tom Trbojevic - 3 votes
Cody Walker - 3 votes
Daly Cherry-Evans - 2 votes
James Tedesco - 3 votes
Leaderboard after Round 22
Tom Trbojevic - 29 votes
Nathan Cleary - 24 votes
Cody Walker - 24 votes
Daly Cherry-Evans - 21 votes
James Tedesco - 19 votes
Round 23
Nathan Cleary - 3 votes
Tom Trbojevic - Did not play
Cody Walker - Did not poll
Daly Cherry-Evans - Did not poll
James Tedesco - 3 votes
Leaderboard after Round 23
Tom Trbojevic - 29 votes
Nathan Cleary - 27 votes
Cody Walker - 24 votes
Daly Cherry-Evans - 24 votes
James Tedesco - 22 votes
Round 24
Tom Trbojevic - 3 votes
Nathan Cleary - did not poll
Leaderboard after Round 24
Tom Trbojevic - 32 votes
Nathan Cleary - 27 votes