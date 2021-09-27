Manly Sea Eagles superstar fullback Tom Trbojevic has won the 2021 Dally M Medal, capping off a remarkable season.

Despite playing just 15 rounds of the regular season, Trbojevic's incredible performances, combined with Nathan Cleary's injury problems saw him wrap up the award with a round to spare.

He beat home Nathan Cleary, who was five votes behind at the end of Round 24, with votes following that not announced.

Trbojevic becomes the third Manly player to win the medal following the great Cliff Lyons and Matt Orford.

Trbojevic said he wasn't sure if the award would ever sink in.

"I'll start off by saying what an honour it is to win this award. I was just reading through the past winners, and to be recognised amongst that list is amazing and I don't think it'll ever sink in," Trbojevic said upon receiving the award.

"What the NRL and Queensland government have done over the past three months has been remarkable.

"To the Manly boys. To Dessy (Des Hasler), Chez (Daly Cherry-Evans), and the playing group, this medal is a beneficiary of your hard work."

TOM TRBOJEVIC

Fullback Sea Eagles 2021 SEASON AVG 1.5

Tries 1.4

Try Assists 6.5

Tackle Breaks

Trbojevic was a vote behind Cleary at the end of Round 19, however, claimed man of the match honours in Rounds 20, 22 and 24 to take home the award.

It came as Cleary didn't play Rounds 20 or 21, and failed to poll in Rounds 22 and 24, while he had a man of the match performance in Round 23 to keep it interesting for a little bit longer.

The other contenders were quickly bounced out of contention as Trbojevic tore a path of destruction through the final rounds of the season.

All the votes as announced by the NRL are listed below, with no votes announced for players listed in the contenders for the award, or after the award had been decided.

The contenders after Round 19

Nathan Cleary - 24 votes

Tom Trbojevic - 23 votes

Cody Walker - 17 votes*

Daly Cherry-Evans - 17 votes

James Tedesco - 15 votes

* - Three votes deducted for suspension

Round 20

Nathan Cleary - Did not play

Tom Trbojevic - 3 votes

Cody Walker - 1 vote

Daly Cherry-Evans - 2 votes

James Tedesco - 1 vote

Leaderboard after Round 20

Tom Trbojevic - 26 votes

Nathan Cleary - 24 votes

Daly Cherry-Evans - 19 votes

Cody Walker - 18 votes

James Tedesco - 16 votes

Round 21

Nathan Cleary - Did not play

Tom Trbojevic - Did not poll

Cody Walker - 3 votes

Daly Cherry-Evans - Did not play

James Tedesco - Did not play

Leaderboard after Round 21

Tom Trbojevic - 26 votes

Nathan Cleary - 24 votes

Cody Walker - 21 votes

Daly Cherry-Evans - 19 votes

James Tedesco - 16 votes

Round 22

Nathan Cleary - did not poll

Tom Trbojevic - 3 votes

Cody Walker - 3 votes

Daly Cherry-Evans - 2 votes

James Tedesco - 3 votes

Leaderboard after Round 22

Tom Trbojevic - 29 votes

Nathan Cleary - 24 votes

Cody Walker - 24 votes

Daly Cherry-Evans - 21 votes

James Tedesco - 19 votes

Round 23

Nathan Cleary - 3 votes

Tom Trbojevic - Did not play

Cody Walker - Did not poll

Daly Cherry-Evans - Did not poll

James Tedesco - 3 votes

Leaderboard after Round 23

Tom Trbojevic - 29 votes

Nathan Cleary - 27 votes

Cody Walker - 24 votes

Daly Cherry-Evans - 24 votes

James Tedesco - 22 votes

Round 24

Tom Trbojevic - 3 votes

Nathan Cleary - did not poll

Leaderboard after Round 24

Tom Trbojevic - 32 votes

Nathan Cleary - 27 votes