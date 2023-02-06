Titans' 19-year-old Gold Coast Titans back Jaylan De Groot will appear in this weekend's trial match hoping to impress coach Justin Holbrook.

Yet to play a first-grade game, Sunday's match against the Brisbane Broncos may be the only chance he gets to impress Holbrook this season.

Part of the extended Titans squad, De Groot worked hard during the pre-season which earnt him a full-season train-and-trial contract before moving to the developmental list in 2024. This is when he will officially be a part of the playing roster.

This will be the second time he will don the Titans jersey after playing in last season's trial match against the same opposition. During the game, he pulled off a miraculous try assist, and try along with showing his versatility in a variety of positions in the back line.

"It was an awesome experience to pull on the Titans jersey and play at Cbus which some people don't get to do... I was lucky enough to do it and play in front of my family, my mates and the crowd that we had," De Groot revealed on titans.com.au.

"Thinking back to the game, I've taken little bits away that I can do better next time, so I'm going to try and better myself for the next game."

"I'm not too sure where I'm playing yet, but I'm pretty happy to play anywhere."

Heading into Sunday's game the youngster is looking to showcase his skill. Primarily a fullback, he has also played five-eighth as well as on the wing.

"Week-in, week-out when I come to training, I've just been looking at what it takes (to) be in a NRL squad," De Groot said speaking on the pre-season training at the Titans.

"Just the extra efforts that everyone is doing... even pre-game, just to watch a few of the boys and see what their patterns are to get them going for the game."

"You just look around and see some of the people you're training with and I never would've thought three years ago that I'd think I'd be here training with these quality NRL players."

"It's surreal and an awesome experience, so I just try to use it as a learning curve and better myself too."

After the pre-season is completed De Goot will join the Tweed Seagulls in the Hostplus Cup. Soaking in as much development as he can, he may be called up to the squad this year if the Titans have an extended injury list.