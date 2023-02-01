The Gold Coast Titans are rallying after one of their future stars was hospitalised following an under-17s trial against Burleigh on the weekend.

Joseph Pouniu was captaining the young Titans outfit during the pre-season clash when the teenager reportedly collided with the goalposts according to MyGC, causing Pouniu to suffer a serious neck injury in the process.

The youngster was hospitalised in Brisbane following the incident, and remains there in a serious but stable condition.

Gold Coast CEO Steve Mitchell is shattered by the incident, and urged the public to respect Pouniu during this time period.

“Joseph is a terrific young man and leader and is a big part of our Future Titans program," Mitchell said in a public statement.

“The club and the wider rugby league community will support Joseph and his family through this time.

“We will also make sure the rest of our Future Titans playing squad have the support they need.

“In respect to Joseph and his family, given the road that's ahead for them, we offer our ongoing support and respect their privacy at this time.”