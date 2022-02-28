The Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors have lost their final hit out before the NRL season, with their postponed trial match now cancelled.

The two teams were originally supposed to meet at 3pm (AEDT) - 2pm (AEST) on Saturday evening at Moreton Daily Stadium in Redcliffe.

Unrelenting rain, combined with flooding around the area, originally led to the game being postponed to Monday evening.

The venue was then switched further south to Robina and the Titans' home ground at CBus Super Stadium, however, even that has now become an unsalvagable operation, with the game formally cancelled.

A statement released by the Warriors confirmed the news.

"South-East Queensland's extreme weather has forced the cancellation of the Vodafone Warriors' postponed NRL trial against Gold Coast which had been switched to Cbus Super Stadium in Robina tonight," the statement read.

"Torrential rain throughout the region forced the match to be called off on Saturday in the hope it could go ahead tonight.

"However, torrential rain has continued making it impossible to proceed with the trial. It won't be rescheduled."

Some areas of Queensland have received over 1000mm of rain over the past three days, while Brisbane City itself is on track to receive record rain fall, with the event expected to equal or even surpass that of the 1974 flood.

The match was set to be both club's final hit outs before the season, with both going in close to full strength. It will mean numerous players won't play a game before Round 1.

The Titans will open their season on the Sunday afternoon with a difficult away trip to the Parramatta Eels, while the Warriors will host the St George Illawarra Dragons on the Sunshine Coast to open their season on the Saturday evening.