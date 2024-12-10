The Gold Coast Titans are set to meet with young forward Josiah Pahulu later this week to discuss his future amid interest from another NRL team.

Named the club's Rookie of the Year, Pahulu's time on the Gold Coast seems to be coming to a close after they signed Reagan Campbell-Gillard from the Parramatta Eels and will welcome back Tino Fa'asuamaleaui from injury.

Playing 19 matches this season, Pahulu impressed club officials and was one of the team's better players, making 280 tackles, 21 tackle busts, 489 post-contact metres and 1,271 running metres - averaging 63 per match.

While initial reports indicated that he was close to re-signing with the Gold Coast Titans, reports emerged just over a week ago that he was pushing for an immediate release from the remainder of his contract.

Speaking on Footy Talk, The Herald's Michael Chammas disclosed that Pahulu and his management are set to sit down with the Gold Coast Titans later this week to discuss his immediate future.

This comes as he caught the interest of yet another NRL team. He had previously been linked to the Canterbury Bulldogs, who have since tabled him an offer.

"The Raiders are watching to see where Thompson ends up and that's their Plan B," 9News journalist Danny Weidler said on Footy Talk.

"I know Mal Meninga was up there for a while and Mal is now at Canberra and he reckons this kid's got it and he's another Josh Papalii, so that's how good he is potentially."

Able to speak with rival teams for the 2026 NRL season, it is understood that he has become frustrated with the club after he was rested in the season's final match.

If he played, this would have seen him earn a $50,000 bonus due to a clause in his contract, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

