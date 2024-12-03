A young Gold Coast Titans forward who has been regarded as a future Origin-calibre player is reportedly on the verge of signing with a new team and is pushing for an immediate release from the remainder of his contract.

Named the club's Rookie of the Year, Josiah Pahulu's time on the Gold Coast seems to be coming to a close after they signed Reagan Campbell-Gillard from the Parramatta Eels and will welcome back Tino Fa'asuamaleaui from injury.

Playing 19 matches this season, Pahulu impressed club officials and was one of the team's better players, making 280 tackles, 21 tackle busts, 489 post-contact metres and 1,271 running metres - averaging 63 per match.

While initial reports indicated that he was close to re-signing with the Gold Coast Titans, Pahulu has now requested permission to be granted an early release from the remainder of his contract to join the Canterbury Bulldogs, per The Courier-Mail.

It is understood that the Titans have yet to grant him an immediate release at this stage, but he will likely find himself moving states before the end of his current deal.

Training with the team on Tuesday morning, the 20-year-old and former Australian Schoolboy will be an incredible addition to Cameron Ciraldo's team if he finds himself playing at Belmore and will add further depth to their forward stocks.

However, the Bulldogs currently have all their spots on their Top 30 roster taken up, meaning they will have to either release one of their current squad members or demote them to a development or train-and-trial contract.

Bulldogs Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Connor Tracey

2. Marcelo Montoya

3. Stephen Crichton

4. Bronson Xerri

5. Jacob Kiraz

6. Matt Burton

7. Toby Sexton

8. Max King

9. Reed Mahoney

10. Samuel Hughes

11. Viliame Kikau

12. Jacob Preston

13. Kurt Mann

Interchange

14. Bailey Hayward

15. Tom Amone

16. Sitili Tupouniua

17. Josh Curran

Rest of squad

18. Karl Oloapu

19. Kitione Kautoga

20. Ryan Sutton

21. Blake Taaffe

22. Jake Turpin

23. Blake Wilson

24. Mitchell Woods

25. Daniel Suluka-Fifita

26. Jaeman Salmon

27. Harry Hayes

28. Drew Hutchison

29. Kurtis Morrin

30. Jack Todd