Kevin Proctor will stay on the Gold Coast after locking in a contract extension for the 2021 NRL season, per titans.com.au.

The Kiwi international Joined the Titans in 2017 after playing 179 NRL games with the Melbourne Storm.

The 31-year-old has made 10 appearances for the Titans in 2020 and is playing some of the best footy of his career.

The Kiwi star has played 250 NRL games in addition to his 24 test matches for New Zealand.

Proctor adds experience and depth to the Titans pack for 2021, with Coach Justin Holbrook stating it’s great that Proctor has recommitted to the Club.

“Kevin has played some of the best football of his career this season and I look forward to that continuing next season,” Holbrook said.

“It is great to have a local junior continue at our Club and I know Kevin wants the Club to be successful.

“He is excited to be part of that.”