The Gold Coast Titans have been dealt an early blow ahead of their 2023 season, losing youngster Ben Liyou for the year following an ACL tear.

The young prop, who turned 22 last month, went down with the knee injury at training earlier in the week, and will require a full knee reconstruction, usually carrying a 6-9 month recovery period.

Liyou was due to train with the Titans in 2023 and play for the Tweed Seagulls before being upgraded to the club's Top 30 in 2024, however it appears the front-rower won't be picking up a Steeden until his first official pre-season with the club.

The 22 year-old had initially been signed on a train-and-trial contract for this off-season.

The club's head of physical performance, Cameron Ferguson, confirmed the worst for Liyou.

"It's really unfortunate for Ben, going down in a simulated drill with scans confirming he's ruptured his ACL. He'll be going under the knife in a week's time," he told the Titans' website.

Liyou unfortunately isn't the only Titan dealing with a knee reconstruction, however luckily for Aaron Booth and Patrick Herbert, the duo are at the backend of their rehab.

Liyou will go under the knife within the next week, and while there's an outside chance the prop could return to play this season, it's unlikely we'll see him take the field until the next pre-season.