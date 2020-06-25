Reports have surfaced that the struggling Gold Coast Titans are ready to launch a million dollar a season contract for boom Broncos youngster David Fifita.

Multiple sources are suggesting that Fifita could made the short trip South to sign a monster five-year deal which would make him one of the game’s highest paid players at just 20 years of age.

To say this is a huge risk is an understatement but given the recent record ‘enjoyed’ by the Gold Coast club, a risk that is well and truly worth it.

The big question is of course is – is David Fifita worth a million dollars a season?

The answer is of course no.

The real question should be – is David Fifita worth a million dollars a season TO THE TITANS?

I would argue very strongly that the answer to that question is a resounding yes.

I don’t mean to criticise his abilities of worth in my earlier statement but, outside of Jason Taumalolo, it’s hard to argue that any forward in the game is worth $1 million a season. Let alone a player with under 50 games experience to his name.

That said, the Titans are in severe danger of becoming back to back wooden spooners without any great hope coming in the near future.

The signing of David Fifita would change that. He’s not going to take them from cellar dwellers to Premiership hopefuls across one season, however the signing would be a monster lift on and off the field.

Right now the Titans lack a marquee player. It should be Ash Taylor but unfortunately that hasn’t worked out as of yet. AJ Brimson hasn’t played enough games to become a star on the holiday strip.

Kevin Proctor, Tyrone Peachey and Bryce Cartwright were all glamour signings but all three have under-delivered.

Jai Arrow is their biggest name in the pack but will depart from South Sydney in 2021. As funny as it sounds, his move south may be what ultimately delivers Fifita to long suffering Titans fans.

Ryan James is a big name but hasn’t been able to play regular football, seemingly for years, due to injury.

Landing a signing of Fifita’s magnitude would not only give the Titans a new marquee player to build around, it would also give them a player to plaster literally everywhere.

Despite a hiccup in the off-season, Fifita is an extremely marketable young star with highlights far surpassing his relative inexperience. He has rep jumpers in his possession as well as a 9’s World Cup winners medal.

His inclusion would make the Titans a bigger threat both on the field and in the market place. Fifita should, and will, become the focal point for everything Titans.

His face and hulking frame, in Titans merchandise, would be plastered all over membership drives, posters and advertising. Again, despite being only 20 years of age, Fifita is a player in which the club can revamp its entire image and build around.

A million dollars a season is eye watering money, $300,000 a year more than the reported Broncos offer, but it’s a risk the Titans have to take.

Players aren’t going to accept market value to represent a club known as easy beats. I hate typing that but it’s true. Struggling teams look to the fixtures to see the Titans so they know where their next win is coming from.

That sounds harsh but they have only the five wins across the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Fifita’s signature would create a ripple effect also. Stars are attracted by other stars. The Titans, with Fifita on their books, become a far more enticing option for off-contract players.

There are going to be plenty of first grade positions up for grabs once the Titans clear out the fodder from their current roster.

Pen in Brimson, Taylor, Fifita, James and Moeaki Fotuaika and then fill in the gaps. Incoming Storm monster Tino Fa’asuamaleaui will also likely become a big time player if surrounded by the right players.

It’s hard to see what the future holds. Fifita may never develop into the player all signs point to him becoming. I honestly can’t see any future where he doesn’t become a megastar but the Titans have been burned before.

That said, this is just about as sure fire as you can get. The Titans simply HAVE to take the punt. The big offer, the long-term contract, everything. Worth every cent.

Fifita may very well thumb his nose at the offer and stay with Brisbane, but the Titans need to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit.

Right now the Broncos are playing like a side devoid of ideas. Throw a million dollar contract in front of a young player and right now a shift south doesn’t seem like the worst option in the world.

Either way the Titans need to table that offer and be in his ear every moment of every day until he signs.

I’m sure in five years we’ll be looking back at this as the moment the Titans started their turn around.

Million dollars? Worth every cent …