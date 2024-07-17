Round 19, despite being a short round, did produce some amazing rugby league chaos.

Thursday night saw Fuller vs Gray in the battle of the lightning quick fullbacks. Friday and Sunday saw the Sharks and Manly run out of try celebrations.

Saturday produced some actual close games too.

With the last major bye round now in the rear view mirror. we look at this week's Power Rankings:

1. Melbourne Storm (Last Week: 1)

The Storm return from their final bye of the season with a four competition point lead over the second placed Penrith Panthers.

A win over the Roosters this Saturday night all but confirms yet another Minor Premiership for Craig Bellamy's men.

2. Penrith Panthers (2)

Penrith's final bye of the season saw them rest up and prepare for a mass return of Origin superstars in the coming weeks.

Ivan Cleary may be looking to rest some of his stars against the Dolphins on Sunday but his son Nathan looks as though he'll be back on deck.

3. Sydney Roosters (3)

The Roosters return following a bye this weekend to contest what promises to be one of the season's most important clashes, an away game against the Storm.

A win in Melbourne puts them right in the Minor Premiership conversation given they enjoy another bye that neither of the two sides ahead of them have.

4. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (4)

The Dogs final bye of the year sees them remain a win, and points differential, outside of the top four.

A tricky trip to Townsville awaits as the Dogs look to prove their title credentials away from home. A return to Finals looks a near certainty from here.

5. The Dolphins (5)

The Dolphins escaped a shootout with the Bunnies with two valuable competition points.

The win keeps them firmly entrenched in the top eight, although their points differential has them at a risk of dropping out if a big weekend of results does not go their way.

Unfortunately they travel to Penrith to play the Panthers in what remains the competition's most daunting task.

6. Cronulla Sharks (6)

The Sharks returned to winning ways with a win over the hapless Tigers, delivered in brutal fashion.

Braydon Trindall took the reins in the absence of Nicho Hynes and was the best player on the park. Considering the efforts of Ronaldo Mulitalo, that's huge praise.

Cronulla have their final bye of the season this weekend, which means they'll finish the round in the top four.

7. Manly Sea Eagles (8)

Manly utterly destroyed the poor, old Knights on Sunday afternoon at Brookie Oval.

Tom Trbojevic looked as though he hadn't missed a step after returning to his favoured fullback role. Lehi Hopoate looks an incredible talent!

Manly will welcome back their Origin captain on Sunday afternoon as they host the in form Titans.

8. North Queensland Cowboys (9)

The Cowboys return to action after a bye this weekend, looking to press for a return to Finals footy.

They host the best defensive side in the competition on Sunday evening in the Dogs. A win puts them in a brilliant position to play Finals, especially with another bye still up their sleeve.

9. South Sydney Rabbitohs (7)

The Bunnies Finals hopes suffered a crushing blow on Thursday evening as they fell to the Dolphins.

Cody Walker and Taane Milne's inability to covert ultimately cost them but I feel that is putting too much blame on two part time kickers, if I'm being honest.

Souths host the Tigers on Saturday afternoon in a must win contest.

10. Brisbane Broncos (10)

In losing to the Dragons on Saturday night, the Broncos continue to look like a shell of their mighty 2023 selves.

Any thoughts Kevin Walters had about resting his Origin stars this weekend went out the window in the 30-26 loss.

Saturday evening's clash with the Knights is a simple must win. Any slip up from here and they can kiss Finals goodbye.

11. Gold Coast Titans (13)

The Gold Coast Titans recorded their third win a row, a super entertaining 24-16 victory over the Eels.

Jaydon Campbell has blown the competition apart over his last few performances. I wish I could shield him from injury because the sky is the limit here.

A tough away trip to play Manly awaits on Sunday but if Des Hasler's men want to keep their Finals hopes alive, they have to keep winning.

12. St George Illawarra Dragons (14)

The Dragons continue to shock the NRL fanbase as they travelled to Brisbane and beat the Broncos without Zac Lomax and Ben Hunt.

Christian Tuipulotu was arguably the star of the weekend with a highlight reel hattrick. Jaydn Su'A proved that his Origin axing won't get him down.

The Dragons have their final bye of the year this weekend. They're a very real chance to shock almost everyone by playing Finals footy.

13. New Zealand Warriors (12)

The Warriors enjoyed a week off, hopefully allowing them to regroup and launch a late Finals bid.

Friday night's game against the Raiders is must win. A loss and their hopes are almost completely dashed.

They have a bye up their sleeves but they're two wins outside of Finals contention right now.

14. Newcastle Knights (11)

Newcastle's faint Finals hopes took a battering on Sunday afternoon by dropping a huge loss to to Manly.

The Knights were without Ponga and Best but the ease in which they let a DCE-less Sea Eagles outfit walk all over them will set alarm bells off everywhere.

Anything less than a win over the out of form Broncos on Saturday evening looks like curtains for 2024.

15. Canberra Raiders (15)

The Raiders final bye of the season has them two points and a massive differential outside of Finals footy.

They return to action on Friday night with a must win game against the Warriors. A loss, combined with their terrible points differential, and it's over.

16. Wests Tigers (16)

The Tigers were played off the park on Friday night. There is no other way to put it.

I couldn't name a Tiger in the top 10 players on the park. You'd be hard pressed to name any of them in the top 15.

A loss to the Bunnies and all the good early season goings on are forgotten about and another wooden spoon all but confirmed.

17. Parramatta Eels (17)

Eels fans continued to endure their awful season as they saw their team fall to the Titans on Saturday evening.

Yes, they were without Moses but every single club in the competition is far from at full strength right now. Fans must be sick of excuses.

A bye this weekend allows incoming coach Jason Ryles the chance to nail down Blaize Talagai long-term. Their season itself was over two months ago.