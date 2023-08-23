Halfback Tanah Boyd has extended his time with the Gold Coast Titans, inking a contract extension until the end of the 2025 season.

Whilst Boyd wasn't set to go off-contract until the end of 2024, the club has secured his services, making sure that rival clubs won't be able to talk to him from November 1. The halfback will now get ready for the 2024 pre-season after an injury ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Debuting for the club back in 2019 against the Newcastle Knights in Round 24, the 23-year-old has appeared in 60 games to date for the club. Continually getting better as time progresses, the Titans will be hoping he can live up to his potential before the end of the 2025 season.

“Tanah is now 60 games into his NRL career and after playing a few different roles for the team early in his career, he has been able to grow into that halfback role this year,” current head coach Jim Lenihan said.

“He's built a great combination with Kieran Foran and I know both of them are keen to build on this throughout the pre-season.

“He's another local product, having come through the Keebra Park State High School system and we want to keep these guys here on the Coast.

“Tanah is one of the hardest working players in our squad and I know he will want to use the pre-season to continue to build his game ahead of the 2024 season.”